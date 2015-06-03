Nigerian lady allegedly fired at work over BBNaija in Asaba

- A lady was recently fired from her job because of the popular reality show, Big Brother Naija

- She was reportedly sacked because she tuned onto the BBNaija channel against previous warnings

- According to close sources, the lady in question is innocent and wrongfully fired

The most talked about reality show in Nigeria, BBNaija, may be one of the most controversial shows of all times but it most certainly kept people entertained and for some, a bit too entertained, enough to cost them their real jobs too.

This is the case for a yet to be identified lady who was sacked because of the reality show. According to reports, the lady who worked at a medical lab identified as Motherwell Diagnostics in Asaba, Delta state, was given a sack letter on April 30 for tuning the office TV to the event channel showing the Big Brother show

In the sack letter given to her, it stated that she had violated the rule before and was given a final warning, yet she still went on to repeat it. It went on to state that, in order for her not to be a bad influence to the other staff, they had to let her go since she had let to a distrust and breakdown of communication with the management.

See a copy of the letter below:

A close family friend of the lady insisted on her innocence. According to her, the lady in question did not tune in to the channel on her own volition but due to a customer's request to watch the program while waiting for medical treatment.

While the sack may appear bizare, it comes as little or no surprise since not everyone is a fan of the show. Delta blogger and aide to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state, Ovie Success Ossai, has condemned BBNAIJA over what he described as public show of prostitution.

Source: Naija.ng