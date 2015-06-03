US president Donald Trump to send American farmers to Nigeria

- American farmers will be sent to Nigeria to help the country develop its agricultural sector

- President Donald Trump of the United States made this promise during President Muhammadu Buhari's visit to the US

- Trump reportedly said he would subsidise whatever the farmers would need

United States president, Donald Trump, has promised to send American farmers to Nigeria to help the country in the development of its agricultural sector.

The governor of Ogun state, Ibikunle Amosun, disclosed this to journalists in Washington DC, adding that Trump said he would subsidise whatever the farmers would need in order to remove any obstacles in the new relationship between Nigeria and the United States as regards the agricultural sector, The Nation reports.

NAIJ.com notes that Amosun was part of the federal government entourage to the United States in the just concluded bilateral meeting between Trump and President Buhari.

Amosun said: “He kept saying that he will get farmers to come to Nigeria en masse and assist us and that they as government will subside them heavily so that they can come to Nigeria to assist us in our agriculture sector drive.”

Speaking on the meeting between the two presidents, Amosun said: “The meeting is very fruitful, very successful particularly if you take it from the angle that this is the very first African leader that President Trump will be receiving and it wasn’t just a meeting like that, it was deep rooted because I was part of the meeting. It showed what I will call the approval for almost what the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari is doing.

"They have shown commitment and they have shown general impression that they will support what we are doing.

“We are gaining a lot. Let me just give you two or three. One, in the area of security. They rightly said that not just selling those Tucano helicopters for us, they are going to follow it up with so many other assistance like training and what have you.

“Indeed as we speak, they are already in Nigeria assisting and they have promised to do more in the area of repatriation of our looted funds, they realized that yes it is taking time, they will assist us.

“But the one that I think Nigerians will be happy about is in the area of agriculture. They have now zeroed in on that aspect. Yes, the oil is there, they too realised that before we get it right we need to diversify our economy and President Trump has actually given his commitment that they will now zero in in the area of agriculture and they will see how they can help us."

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously reported that President Muhammadu Buhari had been assured by the United States president, Donald Trump, that his country would soon release fighter jets worth $496 million to Nigeria to aid the fight against Boko Haram insurgency.

The US president gave the assurance on Monday, April 30 at a conference with President Buhari after their meeting in the White House.

