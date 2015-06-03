Why I’m not convinced about state police - Buhari

- President Muhammadu Buhari has revealed why he is not convinced about state police

- He said he would only allow the Constitution to take its cause before he could either support or reject the proposal

- Buhari also noted that his government would have a lot more arrests and prosecution in his fight against corruption

President Muhammadu Buhari has stated the reasons he refused to support state police being canvassed by some state governors.

Premium Times reports that the president made the statement in an interview during his recent visit to President Donald Trump of the United States of America.

NAIJ.com gathered that Buhari said that he wanted the Nigerian Constitution to be first consulted to see if the state police should be allowed or not.

He said: "I want the Nigerian Constitution to be consulted first and see what it says. If it says they should be allowed, then they should be allowed but don’t forget, how many times did we have to release money to states in the name of bailouts to enable them pay salaries?

"How many states are able to pay their workers in time? And you add the police to them? People should look at this matter very well.

"No, I am not convinced. We should have solved the current insecurity in the North-east and South-south by now. Can the states be able to shoulder the burden of the policy?"

"You cannot just give someone guns and ammunition, train him and refuse to pay him, you know what will eventually happen."

Asked about the measures his government is taking to curb bribery and corruption in Nigeria, the president said: "Well, there is no any other measure other than to ensure that whoever is arrested is prosecuted for all to see.

"We should have had a lot more arrests and prosecution by now; EFCC has done a lot; they will investigate and send accused persons to court and Nigerians would be adequately informed. Those who are saying we have not done enough in that regard are right.

"What we don’t want is to take people to places where the judges may not be able to convict them appropriately.

"Now, we will select those who will dispense justice well and give them time and necessary evidence such as the bank balance and properties owned by individuals in comparison to their wages.

"They will be asked to prove how they acquired the difference, otherwise, everything will be taken away and they will be prosecuted.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had previously reported that the All Progressives Congress (APC) committee on restructuring submitted its report to the national chairman of the party, Chief John Oyegun, on Thursday, January 25, making several recommendations based on the opinions of Nigerians, including the creation of state police.

