Why I’m not convinced about state police - Buhari

BREAKING NEWS: CBN Headquarters Currently On Fire! (Video)

02/05/2018 03:03:00
Facebook Announces Plan To Launch Dating Service

02/05/2018 03:08:00
Premier League: David De Gea Wins Manchester United ‘Player Of The Year’ Award For A 4th Time Record

02/05/2018 03:13:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

The Queen flies into Kensington Palace to meet Prince Louis

US border agency tests body cam use by agents in 9...

High earners are most likely to be regular drinkers

Ex-CNBC boss admits planting secret bathroom camera to spy on the teen nanny

Disturbing footage shows West Milwaukee police tase a mentally ill man 18 times before he died

Adrian Gore

Adrian Gore

Markus Jooste

Markus Jooste

Michiel Le Roux

Michiel Le Roux

Mike Adenuga

Mike Adenuga

Chris Kirubi

Chris Kirubi

Chris Oyakhilome

Chris Oyakhilome

Dag Heward-Mills

Dag Heward-Mills

Chris Okotie

Chris Okotie

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Ramson Mumba

Ramson Mumba

Why I’m not convinced about state police - Buhari

- President Muhammadu Buhari has revealed why he is not convinced about state police

- He said he would only allow the Constitution to take its cause before he could either support or reject the proposal

- Buhari also noted that his government would have a lot more arrests and prosecution in his fight against corruption

President Muhammadu Buhari has stated the reasons he refused to support state police being canvassed by some state governors.

Premium Times reports that the president made the statement in an interview during his recent visit to President Donald Trump of the United States of America.

READ ALSO: Trouble for Dokpesi as his US visa is allegedly revoked over looters list

NAIJ.com gathered that Buhari said that he wanted the Nigerian Constitution to be first consulted to see if the state police should be allowed or not.

He said: "I want the Nigerian Constitution to be consulted first and see what it says. If it says they should be allowed, then they should be allowed but don’t forget, how many times did we have to release money to states in the name of bailouts to enable them pay salaries?

"How many states are able to pay their workers in time? And you add the police to them? People should look at this matter very well.

"No, I am not convinced. We should have solved the current insecurity in the North-east and South-south by now. Can the states be able to shoulder the burden of the policy?"

"You cannot just give someone guns and ammunition, train him and refuse to pay him, you know what will eventually happen."

Asked about the measures his government is taking to curb bribery and corruption in Nigeria, the president said: "Well, there is no any other measure other than to ensure that whoever is arrested is prosecuted for all to see.

"We should have had a lot more arrests and prosecution by now; EFCC has done a lot; they will investigate and send accused persons to court and Nigerians would be adequately informed. Those who are saying we have not done enough in that regard are right.

"What we don’t want is to take people to places where the judges may not be able to convict them appropriately.

"Now, we will select those who will dispense justice well and give them time and necessary evidence such as the bank balance and properties owned by individuals in comparison to their wages.

"They will be asked to prove how they acquired the difference, otherwise, everything will be taken away and they will be prosecuted.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had previously reported that the All Progressives Congress (APC) committee on restructuring submitted its report to the national chairman of the party, Chief John Oyegun, on Thursday, January 25, making several recommendations based on the opinions of Nigerians, including the creation of state police.

Source: Naija.ng

