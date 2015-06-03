Police foil attempt to kill another Uber driver, arrest 2 suspects

- Lagos police foiled an attempt to rob and kill an Uber driver

- The driver, while being robbed and attacked by two suspects who chartered his cab, managed to alert some police officers nearby who rescued him

- The two suspects have reportedly been transferred to Federal Special Anti Robbery Squad for further investigation

An attempt by two suspected members of a robbery gang to kill another Uber driver and abscond with his vehicle has been foiled by operatives of Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Lagos State Police Command.

Consequently, the suspects identified simply as David and Major, were arrested with N5,000 they allegedly collected from the vehicle’s pigeon hole.

The driver of the Uber cab, Olushola Daniel, explained that the suspects chartered his cab from a popular hotel in Victoria Island area of the state to Tinubu Square, at the rate of N3,000, at about 3.30am on Monday, April 30.

However, on arrival, he said the suspects held him and ordered him to give them the money in his possession.

He said:“They gripped me by the neck and threatened to kill me if I did not give them money. In the process, they searched the vehicle and collected the N5,000 I had in the pigeonhole.

“I managed to jump out and shouted for help. Some RRS policemen that were at Broad Street by CMS bookshop came to my rescue and arrested the suspects before they could zoom off.”

The RRS team, according to Vanguard, took the Uber driver and suspects to the Area ‘A’ Command, Lion Building.

Confirming the incident, Lagos state police public relations officer, Chike Oti, a Superintendent of Police, said: “The suspects will be transferred to Federal Special Anti Robbery Squad for further investigation.”

According to Edgal, the four robbers who boarded the bus heading to LASU - Iba route from Iyana Ipaja hijacked it from the driver immediately one of the passengers alighted at Diamond Estate, Isheri, Lagos.

