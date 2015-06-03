Zidane admits Real Madrid's victory over Bayern Munich was hard-earned

- Zidane admits his team were lucky to have qualified

Zinedine Zidane has admitted Real Madrid suffered greatly in their 2-2 draw with Bayern Munich at the Bernabeu.

Los Blancos were 1-0 down after just three minutes but inspite of that they were still ahead on away goals in the fixture.

Karim Benzema scored a brace to ensure Real's qualification but they were made to work hard by the raging German side.

The tie could have gone to extra time and penalties had it not been for a defensive blunder by goalkeeper Sven Ulreich.

In the post match interview Zidane attempted to play down expectations that his side could win the Champions League trophy for the third time in a row.

"I think we have suffered too much, but it is beautiful too," Zidane reflected.

"In the end we played against a huge team. We are happy because we have beaten three great teams in the knockout rounds.

"Without suffering, this cannot be done. We're going to rest well for the final."

Zidane was full of praise for Benzema, who took advantage of Ulreich's error to score his 11th goal of the season.

"I'm happy for Karim, because he deserves it and he has never stopped working," Zidane said.

"Keylor has made great stops in the second half. Now we can be very happy.”

Lucas Vazquez was forced to face Franck Ribery at right-back following the injured Dani Carvajal and Nacho

"We knew it was going to be complicated.

"They are a great team and they have shown it.

"We have had some difficult moments, but we have suffered and we are in the final, we will try to win the third straight title," Vazquez said.

Real Madrid will know their their opponents for the final when Roma host Liverpool at the Stadio Olympico later today.

The Whites failed to defend their La Liga title as Barcelona clinched their ninth league trophy in 14 years after their 4-2 victory over Deportivo La Caruna.

