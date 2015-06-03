Buhari blasts PDP for squandering Nigeria’s resources; says only God will judge nations’ past leaders

- President Muhammadu Buhari has said God will judge Nigeria’s past leaders for squandering the nation’s resources

President Muhammadu Buhari has stated that past leaders who misgoverned the country would be judged by God.

According to Punch, Buhari made the comments on Tuesday, May 1, during an interview with the Voice of America, Hausa service, in Washington DC, United States.

NAIJ.com gathers that the president restated that in its 16-year rule, despite making lots of money from the sale of crude oil, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had left huge debts for the country.

He said despite the billions of naira spent, there were no good roads or power supply to show for it.

Buhari stated: “Recently, I had to come out and stated that from 1999 to 2014, anyone who carries out a study here in America or Europe or India will know that we were producing 2.2 million barrels of crude oil daily at a price of at least $100 per barrel.

“In those 16 years of the PDP rule, Nigeria was getting 2.1 million x $100 every day, every week, but when we came on board, the price fell to between $37 and $38 and hanged around $40 and $50.

“I went to the CBN – the governor of CBN is here and asked him how far and he said nothing was left apart from debts. I said but this is what the country made? And he said yes, he knew, and I asked him where is the money? All is gone.

“Nigerians know that there were no roads or rail lines, there was no power, despite the billions of dollars spent. Only God will judge this thing.”

Meanwhile, a report revealed that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is clearing the coast for President Buhari to emerge as its sole candidate ahead of it's primary election later this year.

According to the report, despite the subtle clash of interests raging in the APC ahead of its planned national congress scheduled to hold in June, it is unlikely that any members of the party would contest with President Buhari in the party’s primaries.

