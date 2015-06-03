Finally, Buhari clarifies statement on lazy youths, reveals those he was referring to

- President Buhari has reportedly said that most youths from the northern part the country were uneducated or school dropouts

- The president was reported to have said this during an interview Voice of America, Hausa service, in Washington

- He was also reported to have said that media refused to give proper interpretations to his recent statement

Punch is reporting that President Muhamamdu Buhari said most youths from the northern part of Nigeria were uneducated or school dropouts.

President Buhari was reported to have said this in an interview he had with Voice of America, Hausa service, in Washington, United States on Tuesday, May 1.

He was also reported to have said that Nigerian media refused to give proper interpretations to his recent statement in which he was widely quoted as describing a lot of Nigerian youths as lazy.

READ ALSO: CBN headquarters in Abuja engulfed in fire

The News Agency of Nigeria also reported that Buhari said Nigeria media only preferred to report what they like instead of concentrating on developmental journalism.

“ You know Nigeria’s population is now between 180 and 190 million and 60 per cent of this population is youth that is 30 years down ward.

“You know in the north most youths are uneducated or are school dropouts. If not because we had good harvests in the last two farming seasons the situation would have been worsen.

“Even if these youths travel out of the north for greener pasture they hardly make it economically because what they earn as income cannot afford them to meet their basic needs or return home.

“All these explanations I made, they refused to highlight them in their report and you know the media in Nigeria in most cases only do what they like.’’

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had reported that President Muhammadu Buhari made a scanty reference to ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo and called it “abusive’’.

News Agency of Nigeria reports Buhari said he did not want a response to the letter which derided the government and urged him (Buhari) not to seek a second term.

PAY ATTENTION:Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

According to the president: “Even when the minister of Information and Culture wanted to reply that abusive letter written by former President Olusegun Obasanjo I had wanted Lai not to reply to the letter, but I said I should allow him to highlight the achievements of our administration.’’

2019 reelection bid: Should President Buhari heed Obasanjo's advice? - on Street Gist-NAIJ.com TV:

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng