BREAKING NEWS: CBN Headquarters Currently On Fire! (Video)

02/05/2018 03:03:00
Facebook Announces Plan To Launch Dating Service

02/05/2018 03:08:00
Premier League: David De Gea Wins Manchester United ‘Player Of The Year’ Award For A 4th Time Record

02/05/2018 03:13:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

The Queen flies into Kensington Palace to meet Prince Louis

US border agency tests body cam use by agents in 9...

High earners are most likely to be regular drinkers

Ex-CNBC boss admits planting secret bathroom camera to spy on the teen nanny

Disturbing footage shows West Milwaukee police tase a mentally ill man 18 times before he died

Adrian Gore

Markus Jooste

Michiel Le Roux

Mike Adenuga

Chris Kirubi

Chris Oyakhilome

Dag Heward-Mills

Chris Okotie

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Ramson Mumba

News

Sorry, my state can’t pay you N66,500 - Governor Abubakar warns civil servants

- Governor Mohammed Abubakar says his state, Bauchi, cannot pay the proposed minimum wage of N66,500

- Abubakar wants the labour unions to prevail on the federal government to increase allocation to states

- He argues that Bauchi makes very little as internally-generated revenue

The governor of Bauchi state, Mohammed Abubakar, on Tuesday, May 1, told civil servants that the state does not have the power and will to pay the proposed new monthly minimum wage of N66, 500 to its workers.

The Nation reports that the governor was, however, quick to add that the state can only change this stand if the federal allocation to state increases, as demanded by Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on behalf of the state workers.

Speaking at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium, Bauchi, where workers gathered to mark the 2018 May Day, the governor said the state generates little revenue.

“Unless there is an upward review of the monthly allocation from the federal government, Bauchi State cannot meet the demand for an increase of salary of workers.

“In everything we do, let us face reality, the salary bill of Bauchi state currently is about N5.2 billion for Local government, teachers and civil servants and it is growing.

“We go to Abuja, we get at most N8 billion monthly and, by the time we take N5.2 billion salary, not much is left to take care of other things like feeding of school children, pumping of water, payment of power supplied, construction of roads, the running of hospitals, and others.

“If you think the resources of Bauchi state government will be able to pay N66,500 per month, so be it.

“If you take your calculator and you do the calculations and you think the resources of Bauchi state government cannot pay this minimum wage, then we need your help.

“If it is health, it is state and local government agriculture; it is state and local government. So for God’s sake, the time has come for you to start agitating for a review of revenue allocation to the state that is the only way that states can be able to pay this minimum wage.

“Please, workers of Bauchi state, assist us agitate for a review of the revenue allocation,” he said.

He urged the labour unions to correct the wrong figure of pensioners in the state as he claimed that at least one civil servant retires daily from the service thereby increasing the number of pensioners.

Speaking at the event, the chairman of the NLC in the state, Hashimu Gital, said: “Civil servants in the state have being enjoying cordial relationship with the government.”

NAIJ.com earlier reported that the governor of Ekiti, Ayodele Fayose, on Tuesday, May 1, announced the promotion of 37, 152 workers in the civil service of the state during the celebration of the annual Workers’ Day popularly known as the May Day in Ado-Ekiti.

The governor said the exercise covered promotions from 2015 to 2017 and that they will be paid all the entitlements.

Source: Naija.ng

