BREAKING NEWS: CBN Headquarters Currently On Fire! (Video)

02/05/2018 03:03:00
Facebook Announces Plan To Launch Dating Service

02/05/2018 03:08:00
Premier League: David De Gea Wins Manchester United ‘Player Of The Year’ Award For A 4th Time Record

02/05/2018 03:13:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

The Queen flies into Kensington Palace to meet Prince Louis

US border agency tests body cam use by agents in 9...

High earners are most likely to be regular drinkers

Ex-CNBC boss admits planting secret bathroom camera to spy on the teen nanny

Disturbing footage shows West Milwaukee police tase a mentally ill man 18 times before he died

Adrian Gore

Markus Jooste

Michiel Le Roux

Mike Adenuga

Chris Kirubi

Chris Oyakhilome

Dag Heward-Mills

Chris Okotie

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Ramson Mumba

News

Codeine abuse in Nigeria is everybody’s problem, says Saraki

by 02/05/2018 02:47:00 0 comments 1 Views

- Bukola Saraki has reacted to the viral BBC Africa documentary on drug abuse in Nigeria

- The president of the Senate commended the BBC which detailed the widespread prevalence of drug abuse and substance in Nigeria

- He also used the opportunity to highlight efforts by the Senate to curb the ugly trend

Senate president, Dr. Bukola Saraki, on Tuesday, May 1, commended the BBC Africa, ‘Africa Eye’ documentary ‘Sweet Sweet Codeine’ that details the widespread prevalence of drug and substance abuse in Nigeria.

In a statement sent to NAIJ.com by his chief press secretary, Sanni Onogu, Saraki stated that documentaries like ‘Sweet Sweet Codeine’ are real-life attestations on the need for Nigeria to take its drug abuse problem more seriously.

The statement read: “The widespread nature of this substance abuse problem in Nigeria is why the Senate convened the stakeholder roundtable in Kano in December.

“Even though I have been working on this issue for a few months now, watching the BBC documentary was another eye-opener. Nigerians can now see that if care is not taken, we could be sitting on a catastrophe. We cannot all just fold our arms and expect this issue to fix itself. This is everybody's problem.

Codeine abuse: This is everybody’s problem, says Saraki

The Senate had organised a stakeholder roundtable on drug abuse in Nigeria in Kano state last year December. Photo credit: SP media office

READ ALSO: Senate initiates two bills to fight drug abuse in Nigeria

“As things stand, following the roundtable on drug abuse that held in Kano in December 2017, we have already developed a draft Legislative framework for the control of narcotics and psychotropic substances and the provision of mental health and substance abuse services in Nigeria.

“With the Drug Control Bill that we are set to introduce, the mandate of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration Control (NAFDAC) and other relevant law enforcement and other regulatory bodies will be strengthened to eradicate the illicit production, and trafficking of controlled substances.

“While the Mental Health Bill will ensure the availability of mental health and substance abuse services in every state, as well as guarantee the enforcement of minimum standards of care for people with mental health disorders.

“This is because, we cannot continue like this. We cannot continue to have one psychiatrist for every 1.6million Nigerians and expect this substance abuse problem to go away. This legislative framework that we are preparing recognizes the low number of mental health practitioners in the country, and works to rectify that problem by ensuring that quality mental health and substance abuse services are available for this underserved segment of the population.”

READ ALSO: 7 things Saraki said about ending drug abuse in Nigeria

The Senate had on Tuesday, February 20, passed a motion calling on the federal government, through the Ministry of Health to establish rehabilitation centers in each of the 36 states of the nation.

In a motion sponsored by Senator Jeremiah Useni and nine other senators, the Senate noted that with more rehabilitation centers in the country, addicts would be able to receive professional treatment in the short and long term, thereby, bringing down the rate of addiction and crime in the country.

Ex-prisoner turns advocate for release of former inmates on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng

