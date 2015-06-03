APC reportedly clearing the coast for President Buhari as sole candidate in 2019 presidential election

Latest News

BREAKING NEWS: CBN Headquarters Currently On Fire! (Video)

02/05/2018
Facebook Announces Plan To Launch Dating Service

02/05/2018
Premier League: David De Gea Wins Manchester United 'Player Of The Year' Award For A 4th Time Record

02/05/2018

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim's Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim's Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola's President To Step Down in 2018

Angola's President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

The Queen flies into Kensington Palace to meet Prince Louis

US border agency tests body cam use by agents in 9...

High earners are most likely to be regular drinkers

Ex-CNBC boss admits planting secret bathroom camera to spy on the teen nanny

Disturbing footage shows West Milwaukee police tase a mentally ill man 18 times before he died

Adrian Gore

Adrian Gore

Markus Jooste

Markus Jooste

Michiel Le Roux

Michiel Le Roux

Mike Adenuga

Mike Adenuga

Chris Kirubi

Chris Kirubi

Chris Oyakhilome

Chris Oyakhilome

Dag Heward-Mills

Dag Heward-Mills

Chris Okotie

Chris Okotie

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Ramson Mumba

Ramson Mumba

APC reportedly clearing the coast for President Buhari as sole candidate in 2019 presidential election

by 02/05/2018

- President Muhammadu Buhari's influence and supporters based within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is very solid

- The president is likely to be the party's sole presidential candidate in it's primary election ahead of the main contest in 2019

- This is despite the clash of interests currently ongoing in the party

A report by The Guardian has revealed that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is clearing the coast for President Buhari to emerge as its sole candidate ahead of it's primary election later this year.

According to the report, despite the subtle clash of interests raging in the APC ahead of its planned national congress scheduled to hold in June, it is unlikely that any member of the party would contest with President Buhari in the party’s primaries.

Buhari, who informed the APC National Executive Council (NEC) recently about his interest to seek reelection in the coming presidential election has been endorsed by the 24 governors of the party.

The governors are said to have firm grip and control of the delegates that would vote during the presidential primary. This is an advantage ahead of the exercise for the incumbent against other contestants.

2019: APC reportedly clearing the coast for Buhari as sole candidate

The president has the strong support of governors in the ruling party to bank on. Photo credit: State House

Some observers said the present situation presupposes that the coming APC presidential primary, if it holds, may not be as keenly contested as it was in December 2014.

In 2014, Buhari battled the former vice president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, former Kano governor and current senator representing the state’s central senatorial district, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso; incumbent governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha and the publisher, Leadership Newspapers, Sam Nda-Isaiah.

READ ALSO: Trouble for Dokpesi as his US visa is allegedly revoked over looters list

Buhari’s triumph over other presidential aspirants in the APC 2014 presidential primary was said to have been won at the instance and intervention of the APC national leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the current minister of transportation, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, who was then the governor of Rivers state.

From all indications, either Atiku or Kwankwaso who had the wherewithal to pull delegates to their sides would have emerged victorious far ahead of Buhari if not for Tinubu, Amaechi and few others.

Buhari eventually defeated other presidential aspirants to emerge the flag bearer of his party in the 2015 presidential election by polling 3, 430 votes as against Kwankwaso’s 954 votes, Atiku’s 954 votes, Okorocha’s 624 votes and Nda-Isaiah’s 10 votes.

Three years down the line, a lot has changed in the party, as Atiku who would have remained a formidable opponent defected to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in a bid to actualise his presidential ambition.

Atiku who is already making huge political relevance and progress from Buhari’s gaffe on the competency of Nigerian youths claimed that he was forced to dump the ruling party because it was yet to purge itself of arbitrariness and unconstitutional practices that was once the hallmark of the PDP.

Kwankwaso who has been ignominiously stripped of his control and influence of the Kano chapter of APC structure by his successor and former deputy, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, is alleged to be plotting to defect to the Social Democratic Party (SDP), to pursue his presidential ambition.

It is unlikely if Kwankwaso, who had served as a two-term governor of Kano, erstwhile minister of defence during the tenure of former president Olusegun Obasanjo would stay back in the APC notwithstanding the fact that he was sighted during the party’s last parley at the Presidential Villa recently.

The prospects of the incumbent president of the Senate, Abubakar Bukola Saraki taking a shot at the presidency next year on the APC platform looks bleak as he is being labeled an enemy within the party. Saraki has been facing rough deal in the ruling party since he became Senate president against the desire of the APC leadership in June 2019. It is however being insinuated that he (Saraki) may return to the PDP to further his political interests.

Not even the likes of Kaduna governor, Nasir El-Rufai and his colleague in Borno, Kashim Shettima whose names were sometimes branded as possible successor of Buhari, when it appeared the president was not going to recover from his protracted ailment last year, have been able to stick out their necks or indicate interest to run for presidency next year on the APC platform.

Interestingly, Governor el-Rufai who paraded himself as Buhari’s core loyalist has joined the bandwagon of the Buhari second term orchestras, who are currently singing that the incumbent’s reelection agenda is in the overall interest of the APC and the stability of Nigeria.

The chairman APC Governors Forum, Governor Rochas Okorocha, who spoke on behalf of his colleagues after a closed door meeting with the president at the Presidential villa recently explained the rationale for supporting Buhari’s return next year.

According to him, “We came to welcome him back and to commend him for his boldness and courage to declare his intention to run for second term as president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, which we the 24 governors of the APC duly support. And we have come to encourage him that he must go ahead with his vision to rescue Nigeria from its present challenges.”

The governors’ show of support came after they backtracked and threw their weight behind the president over his opinion against tenure elongation for the Chief John Odigie-Oyegun-led National Working Committee (NWC) and party officials across the 36 states.

The governors are unlikely to reject the president’s endorsement of the former Edo governor, Adams Oshiomole, as successor of Odigie-Oyegunduring the coming national convention of the party.

Buhari also recently met behind closed doors with Tinubu in London with the aim to strategise towards achieving the second term ambition project.

READ ALSO: 2019: Democratic Youth Congress to purchase nomination form for Buhari

From all indications, President Buhari stands a good chance of retaining power if he contests the next election having secured the approval and support of his party except some few disgruntled ones that are likely to be persuaded with time.

He is however going to have issues in the elections over the spate of killings across the country, which is currently setting the nation along ethno-religious line.

Source: Naija.ng

