Bulawayo de-industrialisation, ZITF success juxtaposed

Latest News

Latest News

BREAKING NEWS: CBN Headquarters Currently On Fire! (Video)

02/05/2018 03:03:00
Latest News

Facebook Announces Plan To Launch Dating Service

02/05/2018 03:08:00
Latest News

Premier League: David De Gea Wins Manchester United ‘Player Of The Year’ Award For A 4th Time Record

02/05/2018 03:13:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Workers reveal craziest reasons they were sacked in Whisper thread

0out of 5

Sasha Obama parties with friends at DC music festival

0out of 5

Charges dropped for one of three suspects in shark-dragging video

0out of 5

Tourists flocking to Peru's newfound 'Rainbow Mountain'

0out of 5

Stunning images of the mountain range that connects the Koreas

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Othman Benjelloun

Othman Benjelloun

0out of 5
Raymond Ackerman

Raymond Ackerman

0out of 5
Hakeem Belo-Osagie

Hakeem Belo-Osagie

5out of 5
Stephen Saad

Stephen Saad

0out of 5
Abdulsamad Rabiu

Abdulsamad Rabiu

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Matthew Ashimolowo

Matthew Ashimolowo

2out of 5
Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

3out of 5
Temitope Joshua

Temitope Joshua

3out of 5
Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

3out of 5
Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

2out of 5
News

Bulawayo de-industrialisation, ZITF success juxtaposed

by 02/05/2018 07:49:00 0 comments 1 Views
The 59th edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade (ZITF) was by far the largest in decades both in terms of attendance by local and foreign exhibitors as well as the business activity.

Not only did those who exhibited feel the difference but the organisers too who concluded that the country's premier trade showcase was over-subscribed.

A total of 18 countries were being represented this year, including first timer — the United Arab Emirates — while local participation has also increased.

Close to 500 direct exhibitors participated this year, about 40 percent higher than last year's closing total of 356 direct exhibitors, and 30 percent higher than last year.

ZITF also recorded a 25 percent increase in the number of new local exhibitors.

The show ran under the theme: "Sustainable Industrial Development — Inclusive, Competitive, and Collaborative."

In recent years, China and South Africa used to dominate the fair but despite President Emmerson Mnangagwa having clinched mega deals, particularly with China, the Asian country was not visible at the fair. As for South Africa, they only managed to send a few companies.

While a lot can be said about the historical success of the ZITF, the same cannot be said about the host city's industrial case, where industries have remained in dire straits with pentecostal churches continuing to dominate the Belmont, Kelvin and Thorngroove industrial sites and where vending and informal trade has become common sight owing to a high rate of unemployment.

Talk of a city which was once proud of what looked like its permanent prestige founded on its phenomenal tag as an industrial hub.

While State firms such as the struggling Cold Storage Company (CSC) and the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) in particular, painted a different picture with large exquisite exhibition at the fair, outside they have a well-known record of poor performance.

Economist Prosper Ndlovu said while government was buoyed by the significant response to the "Zimbabwe is open for business" mantra which might have led to a huge turnout at ZITF, it should be noted that local industry deserved attention.

"Yes, we might talk of the ZITF having been successful but the most important question is how did it help re-industrialise Bulawayo which is now a laughing stock in the country?" he asked.

"The government should explain to us how the Trade Fair as an institution has helped the second largest city in terms of rebuilding and reviving our once-thriving industries. There is need for clear pointers, tangible and sustainable results from such events as the ZITF."

Economist Reginald Shoko said the huge turnout was as a result of the confidence brought by the new political dispensation.

"The large numbers at the fair this year can be attributed to the re-engagement efforts of government and the current positive perspective the country is carrying out in the global village," Shoko said.

"But the limited exhibition by Bulawayo companies is a reflection of the state of industry, the trade fair must benefit Bulawayo beyond the business that comes with hosting it, otherwise it will be like other traditional events.

The ZITF must consider being an active player in the efforts of the re-industrialisation of Bulawayo.

"It's great seeing the battles back at the fair but the sad state of CSC which must be revived for the development of the economy of Bulawayo. The new dispensation is making efforts of transforming Zimbabwe from a political advancing country to the equilibrium balance between politics and economics through re-engagement."

Zapu spokesperson Iphithule Maphosa said the turnout at the Trade fair starkly contrasted with developments in the city's industrial story.

"The over-subscribed trade fair edition is cosmetic, especially considering that Bulawayo has literally become a residence city following de-industrialisation of the city over the years."

"Zanu PF's policies and lack of them has seen industries close in Bulawayo, with some relocating to Harare in a systemic and institutionalised marginalisation agenda by the Zimbabwean government," Maphosa said.

He added: "So, there is really not much we can read from the crowds at ZITF 2018 because the majority of the exhibitors were from outside Bulawayo.

"The picture is in sharp contrast with the real situation on the ground. Even the struggling parastatals, whose exhibitions were of high quality and standards while failing to pay workers for years on end, were sponsored by the failing government to portray a false picture of success."

In his address while officially opening the ZITF, Mnangagwa appeared to have no clue on how to bring back Bulawayo to its feet reminiscent to its golden days as he appealed to the equally struggling businesses to up their game so as to promote economic growth.

"Sustainable economic growth will be achieved by us together, government, the private sector and foreign investors, my administration will consistently engage with all stakeholders to further improve the business operating environment," Mnangagwa said.

He added: "Our resolve to attract foreign direct investment is re-engagement, partnership, attract Diaspora remittances and promote export productivity will ultimately result in a growing economy and translate into improved liquidity of foreign currency, our humility."

Government has in the past introduced facilities such as the Distressed and Marginalised Areas Fund (Dimaf) and the Zimbabwe Economic Trade Revival Facility to help companies recapitalise.

However, most of the companies that got money from Dimaf remained in doldrums as the loans were of a short-term nature, very small and had punitive interest rates.

Some have pinned their hopes on the Special Economic Zones (SEZs) initiative now led by former Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe governor Gideon Gono for possible economic revival of the city.

This comes after Bulawayo was one of the few chosen for implementation of the SEZs that have been touted as a key pillar in attracting foreign direct investment and creation of employment.

In reference to Bulawayo, Mnangagwa challenged local business to play their part on taking up the opportunities that the government has made available through various policy instruments.

"Let me take this opportunity to urge Bulawayo to take advantage of its special economic zone status to emerge as the industrial cultural and conferencing hub.  I implore the local community to think big and not think small. Think big about the immense potential that is abound in this beautiful city of kings and queens."
In his bid to resuscitate local companies, Mnangagwa cited the commencement at Shangani Gwayi dam which is set to supply water to the second largest city as well as the revival of the NRZ as some of the major developments his government is spearheading.

"Meanwhile, the construction of Gwayi-Shangani Dam has resumed in earnest following the budgetary allocation and is expected to increase water supply and availability in the region.

"Resuscitation of NRZ is on course and its partnership with the Diapora Infrastructure Development  Group (DIDG), it is pleasing that the relationship is already yielding positive results and increased capacity utilisation that will drastically reduce the movement of bulk cargo both internally and in ports."

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More