Construction of Nust flats in new twist

Latest News

Latest News

BREAKING NEWS: CBN Headquarters Currently On Fire! (Video)

02/05/2018 03:03:00
Latest News

Facebook Announces Plan To Launch Dating Service

02/05/2018 03:08:00
Latest News

Premier League: David De Gea Wins Manchester United ‘Player Of The Year’ Award For A 4th Time Record

02/05/2018 03:13:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Workers reveal craziest reasons they were sacked in Whisper thread

0out of 5

Sasha Obama parties with friends at DC music festival

0out of 5

Charges dropped for one of three suspects in shark-dragging video

0out of 5

Tourists flocking to Peru's newfound 'Rainbow Mountain'

0out of 5

Stunning images of the mountain range that connects the Koreas

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Othman Benjelloun

Othman Benjelloun

0out of 5
Raymond Ackerman

Raymond Ackerman

0out of 5
Hakeem Belo-Osagie

Hakeem Belo-Osagie

5out of 5
Stephen Saad

Stephen Saad

0out of 5
Abdulsamad Rabiu

Abdulsamad Rabiu

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Matthew Ashimolowo

Matthew Ashimolowo

2out of 5
Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

3out of 5
Temitope Joshua

Temitope Joshua

3out of 5
Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

3out of 5
Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

2out of 5
News

Construction of Nust flats in new twist

by 02/05/2018 07:49:00 0 comments 1 Views
The Infrastructure Development Bank of Zimbabwe (IDBZ)'s bid to construct a block of flats to accommodate students from the National University of Science and Technology (Nust) in Selborne Park and Matsheumhlope low density suburbs has remained shrouded in controversy as the conflict has taken a new twist with the bank's boss being accused of "lying."

The $12 million student accommodation project was last year commissioned by Finance minister Patrick Chinamasa, in a move that raised dust among the agitated residents who felt that the pegged area was a commercial area hence it could not be availed for residential purposes.

The residents swiftly appealed to their councillor, Silas Chigora, to ensure the project does not get off the ground, arguing Nust had some underutilised tracts of land which IDBZ could tap into.

The residents argued this was going to result in loitering, littering, surge in noise levels, thereby turning the low density areas into high density equivalents, in the process disturbing the peace.

IDBZ infrastructure projects director Desmond Matete this week told Southern News that the conflict had been sorted out and they were preparing to begin construction, a move that was immediately dismissed by the councillor and residents.

"All the issues have been resolved," Matete said.

"There  were some things we needed to address from our side and then there were things that needed to be addressed from the city council side, so we sat down on a number of occasions in respect of how to handle some of the objections from the residents.

"So we at one point met the representatives of the residents and explained in detail what we intend to do and what kind of infrastructure we will be putting in place.
So after all these consultations, we are all now on the same plate and works should start in the next few weeks," he said.

Matete said they were now ready to roll.

"The concerned residents had to be assured on a number of things and we are ready to roll."

Residents chair Huseni Sibanda said they were not happy with the way the city fathers had conducted themselves in the whole matter.

"We are really not happy. The situation is we were shocked that the city council was not being honest and straight forward with us," he said.

"We had letters of objection from the council that were sent only to ten residents and most of the letters were received way after the objection date had expired. As you are aware that before any construction takes place one needs consent from residents and these were the letters that we think the council has a case to answer. Why did council rush the whole process," Sibanda told Southern News.

He also accused the council of not reporting back to residents on the progress of the matter.

Sibanda, however, said the whole matter has left them with no option but to take the legal route over the matter.

"As residents, we have decided to take a legal route. We are already in consultations with our lawyers because we can't have this happening in our own backyard. Why is the council taking interest in IDBZ instead of its rate payers, the residents?" fumed Sibanda.

He was, however, quick to say while they were interested in development, it should come through proper means. "This is good development that is being thrown in the wrong place, simple."

Councillor Chigora, however, accused Matete of misleading the nation.

"IBDZ is not telling the public the truth. What I remember is that its delegation comprising its CEO (Thomas Zondo Sakhala) sought residents' input and a meeting was arranged with the residents committee where it was pointed to them that the development must happen inside Nust not outside as this was tantamount to turning Selbourne, Riverside and Matsheumhlope low density suburbs into high density locations," Chigora told Southern News.

He added: "The development is bringing more than 1 000 students at one place and one wonders why Nust is being sabotaged as this is taking away its mandate of providing accommodation to students."

Chigora said residents were bitter with IBDZ after it allegedly went behind their back and applied to the city council using another company name.

"The objection letters were not received by abating property owners. In the first place, why did this company continue to apply when it had heard residents' concerns and after they had agreed to look for alternative land that is not in the middle of a suburb?

"Residents were short-changed and are bitter to the extent that they are prepared to lodge an appeal with the minister on why Nust is being sabotaged this way," fumed Chigora.

"On completion, the Nust project is expected to accommodate 1 480 students. The students' accommodation project will be delivered through a special purpose vehicle, which was registered early this year and is wholly-owned by the IDBZ.

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More