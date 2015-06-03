Tshinga Dube hints at GNU

Tshinga Dube hints at GNUby Bridget Makura 02/05/2018 07:48:00 0 comments 1 Views
Speaking to journalists after news filtered that he had beaten his two competitors in the hotly-contested Makokoba constituency primary elections, the elated Dube said he was convinced that his boss had the capacity to lift the country out of its current quagmire.
"Zimbabweans are expending too much energy on politics, instead of focusing on the economy to better the lives of our long-suffering countrymen. It is also my wish that we engage with the dynamic young man, the president of the MDC — Nelson Chamisa — to come on board so that we unite our people and make sure that instead of channelling our energy into politics, we also concentrate on our economy," he said.
While he remained confident that Mnangagwa will sail through in the forthcoming elections, Dube said his boss will need someone to assist him.
Dube added that it was time people voted for capable politicians and not opportunists.
"I am very happy that I have won, but my biggest wish is that all Zimbabweans rally behind Mnangagwa so that he can implement his economic policies for the betterment of the country. If we miss this opportunity of supporting Mnangagwa to change our country's fate, I think we will never have it again," he said.
Dube said it was time for politicians to focus on building the economy rather than concentrating on politics as has been the culture during former president Robert Mugabe's administration.
