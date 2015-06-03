Latest News

BREAKING NEWS: CBN Headquarters Currently On Fire! (Video)

02/05/2018 03:03:00
Facebook Announces Plan To Launch Dating Service

02/05/2018 03:08:00
Premier League: David De Gea Wins Manchester United ‘Player Of The Year’ Award For A 4th Time Record

02/05/2018 03:13:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Workers reveal craziest reasons they were sacked in Whisper thread

Sasha Obama parties with friends at DC music festival

Charges dropped for one of three suspects in shark-dragging video

Tourists flocking to Peru's newfound 'Rainbow Mountain'

Stunning images of the mountain range that connects the Koreas

Othman Benjelloun

Raymond Ackerman

Hakeem Belo-Osagie

Stephen Saad

Abdulsamad Rabiu

Matthew Ashimolowo

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

Temitope Joshua

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Teachers gang up against govt

by 02/05/2018 07:47:00 0 comments 1 Views
Defiant teachers have ganged up against government, declaring that they will not be intimidated, following threats that those who will down tools will be dismissed the same way nurses were.

In recent days, government fired nurses that embarked on job action demanding better remuneration and working conditions.

Primary and Secondary Education minister Paul Mavima has said government would deal with any striking teachers in the same way.

However, various teacher organisations - including the Zimbabwe Teachers Association (Zimta), Amalgamated Rural Teachers Association (Artuz) and the Progressive Teachers' Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ) - have responded vowing to go ahead with the strike.

The move may spell disaster for the schools' new term set to begin on May 8.

In a statement yesterday, Zimta - the country's biggest teacher representative organisation - vowed to proceed with its planned nationwide strike starting next term, if government fails to meet their demands for a pay hike and a review of rural-based educators' allowances.

"Zimta hereby categorically states that no amount of threats or illegal declarations from individuals in government will intimidate teachers from exercising their constitutional and legal right to participate in industrial job action," said the Association.

Since the beginning of the year, there has been unrest in the civil service that saw public hospital doctors and nurses embarking on separate crippling industrial actions.

Government responded with an iron hand inside a velvet glove giving in to the doctors' demands while at the same time summarily dismissing striking nurses.

Despite government's pre-emptive strike, PTUZ secretary-general Raymond Majongwe has also told the Daily News the newly-formed Federation of Zimbabwe Educators' Unions (FOZEU) had decided to put government on notice of the impending strike.

"We have since notified government as Fozeu that we will embark on industrial action and we are encouraging all our structures to follow developments closely," Majongwe said.

"We are elated as this is the time to put our differences aside and put the welfare of the workers as a priority because this government has proved that they have no plan for the workers at all.

"The militaristic response given to the nurses' strike is a lesson for all of us as we are clearly being shown that our concerns and welfare mean nothing to them. An injury to one is an injury to all; therefore, we must unite lest we perish.

"The teachers are next in line; they have silently threatened us already. They have shown us they are merciless and brutal," he said.

In a PTUZ statement ahead of yesterday's Workers Day celebrations, Majongwe slammed President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government for being insincere about collective bargaining.

He said teachers were not happy with Mnangagwa's call to open the country for business while ignoring workers' plight.

"They now want to allow collective bargaining that they dismissed the striking nurses for. What kind of mischief is this? This is surely some sick joke. We can clearly read this script and template.  There is nothing for us without us" he charged.

"We must unite as one big family of workers and defend our turf. Clearly, we are under attack by this new government".

The country's teachers earn around $400 per month, which ranks them among the lowest paid civil servants in the country.

Click Here to Comment on this Article
