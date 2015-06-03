Latest News

BREAKING NEWS: CBN Headquarters Currently On Fire! (Video)

02/05/2018 03:03:00
Facebook Announces Plan To Launch Dating Service

02/05/2018 03:08:00
Premier League: David De Gea Wins Manchester United ‘Player Of The Year’ Award For A 4th Time Record

02/05/2018 03:13:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Workers reveal craziest reasons they were sacked in Whisper thread

Sasha Obama parties with friends at DC music festival

Charges dropped for one of three suspects in shark-dragging video

Tourists flocking to Peru's newfound 'Rainbow Mountain'

Stunning images of the mountain range that connects the Koreas

Othman Benjelloun

Raymond Ackerman

Hakeem Belo-Osagie

Stephen Saad

Abdulsamad Rabiu

Matthew Ashimolowo

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

Temitope Joshua

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Zimbabwe opposition MDC 'will expel Chinese investors'

by 02/05/2018 06:41:00 0 comments 1 Views

  • 2 May 2018
Image caption Nelson Chamisa, 40, said the new government did not care about ordinary workers

A Zimbabwean opposition leader has vowed to expel Chinese investors if he wins elections due in July.

"They are busy asset-stripping the resources of the country," Nelson Chamisa said at a May Day rally in the capital, Harare.

The presidential polls will be the first since the resignation of long-serving ruler Robert Mugabe last year.

China is Zimbabwe's fourth largest trading partner and its largest source of investment.

  • Why China matters to Zimbabwe's leaders
  • BBC Africa Live: More on this and other stories

Mr Chamisa took over as leader of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) party in February.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa, whose nickname is "Ngwena" meaning "the Crocodile" in the Shona language, will contest the election on the ticket of the ruling Zanu-PF party.

He is a strong advocate of a "Look East" policy, but has also been wooing Western investors since taking office in November.

More on Zimbabwe after Mugabe:

  • Thomas Mapfumo, Zimbabwe's lion, roars for his fans
  • Analysis: Mugabe refuses to go away
  • Five way to revive Zimbabwe's economy
  • Mugabe and me

"I have seen the deals that Ngwena has entered into with China and others, they are busy asset-stripping the resources of the country," Mr Chamisa said at the rally."I have said beginning September when I assume office I will call the Chinese and tell them the deals they signed are unacceptable and they should return to their country."

China has stakes worth many billions of dollars in everything from agriculture to construction.

According to the state-run Herald newspaper, it has helped with an extension to the hydro-power station at Kariba dam and repairing water works for Harare and surrounding towns.

China has also provided funding for various airport expansions, a thermal power station and the construction of a new parliament building, the paper says.

Mr Chamisa, 40, became the MDC's leader after Morgan Tsvangirai, a fierce opponent of Zanu-PF, died of colon cancer.

But his leadership is being challenged by a rival faction led by former Deputy Prime Minister Thokozani Khupe.

Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

