WATCH | Gunmen dressed as cops storm police station

Gunmen dressed as policemen burst into a police station in Argentina on Monday and fired at officers, leaving one seriously injured.

Footage of the incident shows the criminals entering a police station in the city of San Justo and catching officers off-guard. Police officers take cover behind desks and begin shooting back at the group. The assailants then fled the scene.

A police officer was shot in the abdomen and right arm during the incident. She was rushed to Isidro Casanova's Paroissien Hospital where she underwent surgery.

Although it's still unclear what led to the assault, according to Perfil it has been suggested the criminals may have been trying to free people being detained at the station.