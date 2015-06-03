Suicide attackers target headquarters of Libya's electoral commission

A group of militants including suicide bombers stormed the head offices of Libya's electoral commission in Tripoli on Wednesday, killing at least 11 people and setting fire to the building, officials said.

Security forces engaged in a gun battle with the assailants as they tried to regain control of the offices, said electoral commission spokesman Khaled Omar, who fled the building with other staff as the attack unfolded.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, but it appeared aimed at derailing efforts to organise elections in Libya by the end of this year, part of a UN-led attempt to unify and stabilise the country after years of turmoil.

The commission recently registered nearly one million new voters across Libya, though no date has been set for polls.

Wednesday's attack was the first of its kind in Tripoli for several years. Though security across Libya remains volatile, violence in the capital has recently been limited to localised clashes between armed groups.

Pictures posted on social media showed thick black smoke billowing from the site of the attack, in the Ghout al-Shaal district west of central Tripoli.

"I saw two suicide bombers myself... they were shouting Allahu Akbar (God is greatest)," said Omar, adding that he had seen bombers' body parts strewn on the ground.

"A suicide bomber blew up himself inside the commission and the others set a part of the building on fire."