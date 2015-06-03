Latest News

BREAKING NEWS: CBN Headquarters Currently On Fire! (Video)

02/05/2018 03:03:00
Facebook Announces Plan To Launch Dating Service

02/05/2018 03:08:00
Premier League: David De Gea Wins Manchester United ‘Player Of The Year’ Award For A 4th Time Record

02/05/2018 03:13:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim's Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola's President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Workers reveal craziest reasons they were sacked in Whisper thread

Sasha Obama parties with friends at DC music festival

Charges dropped for one of three suspects in shark-dragging video

Tourists flocking to Peru's newfound 'Rainbow Mountain'

Stunning images of the mountain range that connects the Koreas

Mohamed Mansour

Mohamed Mansour

Anas Sefrioui

Anas Sefrioui

Markus Jooste

Markus Jooste

Mohammed Indimi

Mohammed Indimi

Jannie Mouton

Jannie Mouton

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

Chris Okotie

Chris Okotie

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Sam Korankye Ankrah

News

Kaizer Chiefs‚ Orlando Pirates‚ Mamelodi Sundowns bidding for Andile Jali's services

by 02/05/2018 09:45:00

Andile Jali has a tough decision to make on his next move between South Africa's big three of his old club Orlando Pirates‚ Mamelodi Sundowns‚ and Kaizer Chiefs.

Chiefs have reportedly joined Pirates and Sundowns in making offers in the race for the Bafana Bafana midfielder’s signature‚ who ended his contract with KV Oostende in Belgium two weeks ago.

The midfielder is apparently conflicted about which club to choose.

TimesLIVE is informed that Sundowns and Pirates have made the strongest offers.

Downs’ offer is financially better‚ but the midfielder’s heart apparently lies with Pirates‚ who he left to join Oostende in January 2014 after five-and-a-half seasons at the Buccaneers.

Pirates chairman Irvin Khoza is apparently trying to formulate a deal that can be attractive to Jali‚ even if it does not meet Sundowns’ offer monetarily.

Chiefs‚ it is believed‚ would have to come up with a financial offer comparative to Sundowns’ to lure Jali to Naturena.

Pirates’ administrative manager Floyd Mbele‚ however‚ denied the club had made any contact with Jali.

“I’m not even aware that Andile has met with the chairman‚” he said.

Asked if‚ even if there had not been a meeting between Khoza and Jali‚ he was aware of an offer being made‚ Mbele said: “If somebody says the chairmain is trying to [sign the player]‚ the assumption is that they have met.

“And I can’t speak for the chairman‚ no. I wouldn’t know.”

Asked if he is aware if Pirates are trying to sign Jali‚ Mbele responded: “Not that I am aware of‚ no.”

Sundowns’ media coordinator‚ Thulani Thuswa‚ said he could not comment on whether the club have made an offer for Jali.

Downs coach Pitso Mosimane last week said‚ on whether he would want to sign Jali: “We like him‚ he is a good player but to sign a player‚ it is more than that.

“The culture must be good‚ everything must gel. We made a lot of mistakes at Sundowns‚ signing Matthew Pattison and other people [coming back] from Europe. I am not saying they did not contribute but check the legacy of all the players who are coming in.

“It is not only us‚ look at other teams who sign people who come back from Europe. It is also important that you have to feel it.

“Is he the one‚ does he want to play for you‚ is he winding down the clock?”

Click Here to Comment on this Article
