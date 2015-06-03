Sandile Mantsoe was found guilty on Wednesday of murdering his girlfriend‚ Karabo Mokoena‚ and disposing of her body by burning it beyond recognition.

He was further found guilty of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm related to an assault that put Mokoena in hospital on her birthday last year.

"The court is satisfied that the state has proved its case beyond reasonable doubt‚" said acting judge Peet Johnson.

Delivering judgment at the High Court‚ sitting in Johannesburg‚ Johnson said if Mokoena had indeed committed suicide as alleged by Mantsoe‚ there would have been no reason for him to conceal that.

"There was nothing to be afraid of because everyone would see what he saw and get to the same conclusion that he did. He made no alarm or told anyone that she committed suicide which would be the first thing that any sound person would have done. The last thing a person would do if he finds a loved one who has committed suicide … would be to try and exonerate themselves.

"The accused caused the body of the deceased to burn beyond recognition and then tried to conceal the fact that she was dead and he got involved in a web of lies‚" Johnson said.