WATCH | Be careful where you drive: Why Centurion is becoming known as 'Sinkhole Alley'

Centurion has 27 sinkholes and is becoming known as “Sinkhole Alley”. The latest one is a 30m sinkhole that formed in April on the R55 in Laudium, partially collapsing the yards of two houses.

Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga recently said the municipality needed R100-million to fix what is becoming a major problem.

But why are these sinkholes forming? Why are they rippling out in Centurion? And how long has it been going on for?

