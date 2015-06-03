Pitbulls maul woman to death

Pitbulls maul woman to deathby Mgaqelwa Oatway 02/05/2018 09:15:00 0 comments 1 Views
A 67-year-old Durban woman was mauled to death by two pitbull terriers at a residence in Effingham on Wednesday.
Marshall Security spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said that paramedics had been called to the scene.
He said that the elderly woman had sustained multiple injuries and had died prior to their arrival.
It is understood that the woman lives on the property and was familiar with the dogs.
This is a developing story.
