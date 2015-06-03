Two others who are minors appeared in the magistrate's chambers. The suspects were arrested on Sunday during the violent protests when trucks were set alight and looted.

At the time provincial police commissioner Bheki Langa said a group of people threw stones onto the freeway and set the vehicles alight at 7pm on Sunday.

Fifty-four people were arrested for public violence‚ which delayed travel plans for hundreds of motorists and tourists into and out of the province. Only the six of the suspects were in the dock on Wednesday‚ when the case was postponed to May 7 for further investigation.

According to the provincial Transport‚ Community Safety‚ and Liaison Department‚ the upheaval on the N3 freeway stemmed from a labour grievance.

Departmental spokesman Kwanele Ncalane said South African truck drivers were unhappy that foreign nationals were given jobs. They had held a similar protest during the Easter weekend.