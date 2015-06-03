Your fellow married women are the side chics not young girls - Nigerian lady shares piece of advice

- A Nigerian Facebook user has shone light on the issue of infidelity in marriages

- According to her, young women are not the home wreckers anymore, it is now other married women

- Although she didn't provide any proof for her claims, she triggered a serious discussion on social media

No one can really answer why people cheat in marriages, especially men. Some do it for financial gains, some for the thrill, and some others just because it is engraved in their DNA, in which case, society should blame biology.

These days is not so much about the perpetrators anymore but the so called single girls who make it a duty to wreck homes by granting married men audience. A Facebook user identified as Cynthia Chikezie Barrier Breaker recently drilled a hole in the popular opinion that only single ladies are home wreckers.

In a recent post, shared on Facebook, Cynthia claimed that married women are now cheating with married men and not just single ladies anymore. Her post reads : "Married ladies, young girls are no more your problems Now. It's your fellow married women. They are the real side chics."

Meanwhile, a 75-year-old father of 10 reportedly took his own life after he heard his wife was cheating with another man.

Why do Single ladies prefer to date married men? (Nigerian Street Interview) on NAIJ.com TV:

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng