Alex talks about Cee-C, says ‘I won’t call Cee-C my friend but we have to co-exist’

While some of the housemates have established what seems like an unbreakable bond amongst themselves, the same cannot be said for Cee-C and Alex as it appears they may never be friends.

BBNaija Double Wahala edition may have been over a few weeks ago, it appears the tension between finalists Cee-C and Alex is still very much in existence. All through their media tour, not one photo of the two ladies has been seen on social media.

This is not unconnected with the numerous fights they had in the house, mostly because of Tobi. Well, Alex has thrown more light on the relationship between herself and Cee-C. In a recent interview with TVC, she spoke on the situation of things between them.

When asked where she stands with Cee-C, the Shaku Shaku queen said she wouldn't call Cee-C her friend but since one couldn't live in the world alone, they would have to co-exist, especially since they were once housemates.

She also said the only regrets she probably had was not believing that Teddy A's kindness towards her was genuine.

See video below:

This comes as no surprise since both ladies were known to constantly fight in the house. The period that Alex became very close to Tobi seemed to have been the time Cee-C may have finally decided on severing any links between herself and TOLEX.

Meanwhile, a video of Tobi professing his love for Alex is currently making waves on the internet. At the Pepsi show on Monday night, April 30, Tobi openly declared he loves her with all his heart.

