Kogi paramount ruler's palace destroyed as crisis spreads to Nasarawa

- The president, national association of Bassa students, Nasarawa state Chapter, Abraham Gbaje said a lot of house have been destroyed in the state

- Gbaje disclosed that destruction of the houses is a result of the violent clash between the Egbura and Bassa Kpenche areas of Kogi state

- He said on that day, the Egbura militiamen attacked Kpanche and the palace of its paramount ruler, Jonathan Chabani, at 5am

The president, national association of Bassa students, Nasarawa state Chapter, Abraham Gbaje explained that the violent clash between the Egbura and Bassa Kpenche areas of Kogi state extended to communities in Toto local government area of Nasarawa state leading to destruction of homes and properties.

Punch reports that Gbaje noted that the crisis in the area started on April 22 when Egbura militants reportedly attacked Kpenche, a Bassa town.

According to him, “On that day, the Egbura militiamen attacked Kpanche and the palace of its paramount ruler, Jonathan Chabani, at 5am.

READ ALSO: Masked DSS operatives, policemen deployed to National Assembly

“The aim was to shock the Bassa people beginning with Kpanche settlement. In the attack, the palace of the paramount ruler was totally destroyed, killing about four of his family members. The paramount ruler himself escaped narrowly. No fewer than seven persons reportedly lost their lives in the invasion.”

He claimed that some of the attackers also lost their lives during the violence.

The student leader stated: “When the Egburas of Toto LGA realised that some of their commanders also lost their lives, they began preparations to attack Bassa. They started by killing two Bassa lads, who were children of one Rev. Moses Gunu in Umaisha.”

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

He accused security operatives of protecting the Egbura, alleging that some mercenaries had been contracted to exterminate the Bassa nation.

The Nasarawa police spokesman, Idrissu Kennedy, confirmed the crisis, but said that operatives had been deployed to maintain law and order in the affected communities.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had reported that Bassa ocal government area of Kogi state witnessed some carnage, on Monday, November 28, after fight broke out between the Ebira Mozu and Bassa Komu people.

About 40 people were reportedly killed in the fray, as houses were burnt and property worth millions were destroyed.

The incident which occurred in the early hours of yesterday, had been a reoccurring development in the last few years.

Are Nigerian Policemen the worst in the world? - on NAIJ.com TV:

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng