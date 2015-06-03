Imo governor's daughter Adanna Ohakim welcomes second child with oyinbo husband (photos)

- Imo state governor's daughter welcomes second child with oyinbo husband

- The couple have been married for six years, they tied the knot in 2013

Adanna Ohakim, the daughter of Imo state governor Ikedi Ohakim has welcomed a baby with her oyinbo husband. The couple took to social media to celebrate the birth of their second child.

The governor's daughter shared a photo of her family of four on her Instagram page. In the post, Adanna revealed that she is still trying to get used to the idea of having a family of four.

Adanna and her German husband David got married in 2013. Adanna thanked God for her family and the blessing of her second child.

She said: "4 ‍‍‍...Still getting used to us as a family of 4 but grateful for every passing moment Did you watch our latest vlog? There’s a link to the video in my bio...pls don’t forget to SUBSCRIBE ❗️ David got back from Nigeria on Saturday so we pretty much stayed indoors and went for a walk in the park today . Leave a comment below and let me know what you got up to this weekend Wishing you a great week ahead."

Imo state governor Ikedi Ohakim is also a businessman became governor in May 2007. The 60-year-old man was born on August 4, 1957. He is married to Barrister Chioma and they have three children.

