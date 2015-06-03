Breaking: Police boss ignores Senate invitation

- The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, was again absent at the Nigerian Senate on Wednesday, May 2

- The IG of police had been summoned by the Senate over the ordeal of Senator Dino Melaye who was arrested by the police

The Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Kpotum Idris, today, Wednesday, April 2, snubbed the Nigerian Senate yet again.

The Senate had summoned IGP Idris to appear before it over the recent killings and security situation across the country.

The IGP failed to show up last week, giving an excuse that he was in Bauchi state on a two-day official visit.

He, however, delegated the DIG in charge of operations, Habila Joshak, to represent him. The Senate failed to grant Joshak audience, insisting on the IGP appearance.

In a statement sent to NAIJ.com last week, the police spokesman, ACP Jimoh Moshood, said the Police Act and Regulation permits a senior officer of the force of the rank of Deputy Inspector General of Police and Assistant Inspector General of Police to represent the IGP in an official capacity when permitted.

NAIJ.com previously reported that a group, the Democratic Youth Congress (DYC) has faulted the Senate for inviting the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, to appear before it personally to explain the circumstances leading to the arrest of Melaye.

The group, in a statement by Kassim Muhammad Kassim, the national chairman of DYC for Buhari 2019 at the weekend argued that it was Senator Melaye that should be called to order and not the IGP, who was following the constitutional mandate given to him to maintain peace and order in the country.

Source: Naija.ng