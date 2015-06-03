See what these crazy Iranian women did to gain entrance into a stadium

Latest News

BREAKING NEWS: CBN Headquarters Currently On Fire! (Video)

02/05/2018 03:03:00
Facebook Announces Plan To Launch Dating Service

02/05/2018 03:08:00
Premier League: David De Gea Wins Manchester United ‘Player Of The Year’ Award For A 4th Time Record

02/05/2018 03:13:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

Workers reveal craziest reasons they were sacked in Whisper thread

0out of 5

Sasha Obama parties with friends at DC music festival

0out of 5

Charges dropped for one of three suspects in shark-dragging video

0out of 5

Tourists flocking to Peru's newfound 'Rainbow Mountain'

0out of 5

Stunning images of the mountain range that connects the Koreas

0out of 5

Othman Benjelloun

0out of 5
Raymond Ackerman

0out of 5
Hakeem Belo-Osagie

5out of 5
Stephen Saad

0out of 5
Abdulsamad Rabiu

0out of 5

Matthew Ashimolowo

2out of 5
Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

3out of 5
Temitope Joshua

3out of 5
Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

3out of 5
Evangelist Robert Kayanja

2out of 5
See what these crazy Iranian women did to gain entrance into a stadium

by 02/05/2018 08:03:00 0 comments 1 Views

- Iran women disguised as men to gain entry into the stadium and watch their team play

- Though, not under any restriction according to the Iranian law, it appears not right for women to be seen at match venues

- While in February, women were allowed into major Basketball games but seated separately from the men at the arena

Some Iranian women have shown how far they can go just to watch their darling team Persepolis play the game of football.

The Branko Ivankovic-led team thrashed their arch rivals Sepidrood at the Azadi stadium in Tehran last Friday, after losing 2-1 to Zob Ahan in the previous game.

Wearing beards and wigs, those women pretended to be men in a bid to stand a chance of watching their team in Tehran last Friday. Meanwhile, the images of these female fans at the stadium have gone viral on social media.

Though, women in that country are not under any restriction to watch live matches, it is just uncommon for them as they are denied entry most of the time.

Before the advent of the Islamic revolution of 1979, women were allowed to attend sporting events, but in February, they were allowed to watch basketball game in Tehran - but they had to sit in an area separate to men.

READ ALSO: Trump seeks support from Nigeria, other Africans to host 2026 World Cup

Iranian women disguised as men to watch football

Iranian women disguised as men - Photos: BBC

In an interview with the moderate newspaper Iran, one of the women who was pictured revealed that Friday was the third time she had pulled off the trick, she explained that each time she had sneaked in she had used a different disguise and make-up.

"I Google for different makeup [tutorials] and learn new ways and apply them to go to the stadium," she said.

She further revealed that she had been stopped by security only once. She encouraged other women to get in touch and offered to train them in disguise techniques.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'

Iranian women disguised as men to watch football

One of the women disguised as men - Photos: BBC

Asked whether she was ever scared of being detained, she replied: "Why should I be scared? We women do not commit any crimes by going to stadiums.

"The law has not defined women's presence at stadiums as a crime. They have, of course, detained a few women and they have given a written promise not to go back there again."

The photos from the game were initially shared on the women's personal social media accounts. Most of the responses they received were encouraging.

"Good on you. That takes such bravery," read one comment.

Iranian women disguised as men to watch football

Iranian woman at the match venue - Photos: BBC

But not everyone was happy. "Why won't you go and watch a women's match? Why would you have to go to a men's stadium?" asked another.

Another of the women present was asked by the sports newspaper Khabar Varzeshi how she had avoided the security guards.

She said: "We went through the first and second gates in a group, and no-one figured it out. But once we sat in the stands, everyone realised.

"They came over and took selfies with us, praising us for going. Another interesting thing is all of those who knew we were women did not shout anything rude throughout the match."

She added a few men had accompanied the group to make sure they were OK.

When asked if it had been worth the risk, she replied: "Of course, why not?

"Our goal is to keep going until they allow all women to go. We are doing this to say to the authorities that if they don't let us in, we will keep going nonetheless, with or without beards."

Who will win the champions league? - on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng

