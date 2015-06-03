What lawmaker told colleagues about Buhari's proposed impeachment

- A member of the House of Representatives has asked his colleagues to forget about impeaching President Muhammadu Buhari

- The lawmaker, Johnson Agbonayinma, said that the president's purchase of aircraft from US proves his sincerity to tackle insecurity issues in the country

- Agbonayinma said the impeachment bid is only a distraction from key issues that need address

Johnson Agbonayinma, a House of Representatives member, representing Ikpoba Okhai/Egor federal constituency of Edo state, has urged his colleagues in the National Assembly to focus on President Muhammadu Buhari's sincerity in the fight against corruption and insurgency instead of talking about impeaching him.

In the same vein, Eddy Osifo, the former chairman of Alliance for Democracy (AD) in Edo on Tuesday, May 1, the Vanguard reports.

Osifo said: “What happened at the Airport between Urhoghide and the youths was unfortunate but let me tell you the truth, Nigerians are disappointed with this National Assembly because they are now playing politics with the lives of Nigerians.

"The senate is rash in talking about impeachment because the exigency of what the President demanded has to do with arms to save the nation which is very important.

Agbonayinma said that although the letter from the president informing the House on the purchase of super Tucano fighter jets from America came late, past regimes had collected funds from the Excess Crude Account (ECA) without recourse to the National Assembly.

He remarked: “I was full of joy when I saw the President in the United States with President Trump. President Buhari was at his best and I must commend him. The way President Trump received Buhari is an indication that the country is moving in the right direction.

"I do not think that we should play politics with this now because enough of this politics. “Since 1999 no Nigerian President has been able to buy arms from America but because they have found out that Buhari is a man of integrity they decided to sell to him.”

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com reported that due to the president's unapproved payment of $496million to the US government for the purchase of TUCANO fighter jets, some senators had risen to seek to institute impeachment proceedings against him.

Though President Buhari had sent a letter to the NASS, explaining why he paid the money without their approval, the legislators were not convinced.

