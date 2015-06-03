Leave prices of foodstuff stable during Ramadan - Islamic cleric pleads with traders

- Alhaji Abdulraheem Jimoh wants sellers to maintain stable prices during Ramadan

- Jimoh explains that there are blessings for those who don't increase the prices of goods during the period

- He also says Ramadan is a period for alms giving for reward

As the holy month of Ramadan approaches across the world, an Islamic cleric, Alhaji Abdulraheem Jimoh, is appealing to Nigerian traders and foodstuff sellers not to increase the prices of commodities during the period.

Jimoh, made the plea on Wednesday, May 2, in Ilorin, Kwara state noting that it was now common for many sellers to inflate prices of their goods once Ramadan was about to start.

Vanguard reports that Jimoh said it was important for such sellers, especially the Muslims, to know that “Ramadan is a month recommended to give alms, to earn rewards.

“We are supposed to give more during the holy month instead of exploiting people by hiking prices of goods.

“It is not that the goods are expensive from the manufacturers, but it is because we like to inconvenience ourselves, thinking we are outsmarting others.

“So, it is a practice that should not be encouraged and we need to start telling them now.”

He said at Ramadan, people should rather engage in practices that would earn them reward.

“As from now, even before we enter the Holy month of Ramadan, we should start the good deeds enjoined in the Holy Quran so as to get used to them,” he said with the Ramadan expected to start either May 15 or 16.

NAIJ.com earlier reported that during the last Ramadan, Muslim clerics were warned to abstain from making statements that could be described as inciting.

The warning came from the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Kano state command asking the clerics to mind how they preach and deliver lectures this period.

