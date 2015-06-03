See the adorable way Roma fans welcomed Mo Salah at the airport in Rome ahead of crucial Champions League clash (photos)

- Mohamed Salah received a hero's welcome after touching down at the Italian capital Rome

Liverpool ace, Mohamed Salah, received a hero's welcome after touching down at the Italian capital Rome ahead of the Reds huge Champions League semi-final second leg.

The Liverpool contingent touched down in Italy on Tuesday afternoon May 1 after departing from John Lennon Airport a few hours earlier.

It will be the first time the Salah has returned to play in the Stadio Olimpico since leaving Roma last summer.

The Egyptian, 25, spent two seasons at the Serie A giants, scoring 34 goals in 83 appearances, before sealing a £37m move to Anfield.

Salah scored twice against Roma in the first leg last week as Liverpool thumped his former side 5-2.

However, with Roma having not conceded a single goal at home in the Champions League this season the forward will have his work cut out on Wednesday evening.

Nonetheless, Jurgen Klopp's men are the favourites to get the job done in Italy and progress to the final in Kiev, where they will face Real Madrid who completed a 4 -3 aggregate victory over Bayern Munich.

Source: Naija.ng