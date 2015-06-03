Payment of N96,000 minimum wage is achievable - ULC

- The federal government has been called upon to improve the welfare of Nigerian workers

- The United Labour Congress (ULC) and the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) made this call on Tuesday, May 1

- The ULC said that the proposal for a minimum wage of N96, 000 was achievable

The United Labour Congress and the Nigerian Labour Congress have called on the federal government to treat workers with greater respect, saying that the development of the country rests on Nigerian workers.

The call was made during the parallel workers' day celebration held in Kaduna by ULC and the Nigeria Labour Congress on Tuesday, May 1, Vanguard reports.

NAIJ.com notes that while the ULC held a procession from the Lagos street round about and terminated at the Ahmadu Bello stadium, the NLC held a rally at its secretariat along the independent way.

The chairman of the ULC, Lagos state chapter, said that Nigerian workers deserved better than they were presently getting, adding that the proposal for a minimum wage of N96, 000 was achievable.

He said: "The government can pay the N96,000 being demanded by organised labour as minimum wage, Nigerian workers can no longer allow themselves to be treated as slaves.

The choice of N96,000 as a minimum wage was arrived at after all key “factors and indicators” were taken into consideration. We are concerned about the welfare of Nigerian workers. That is why we proposed a minimum wage of N96,000 after looking at all key indices and factors. We know that government can pay the money if it is serious. But beyond that, we are even ready for negotiation.”

The NLC chairman in Kaduna state, comrade Adamu Ango called on Nasir El Rufai of to obey court order by paying the entitlements of teachers that he sacked.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously reported that the minister of labour and employment Chris Ngige said President Muhammadu Buhari was interested in the well fair of Nigerian workers and would enhance their salary in the year 2018.

Ngige who made this known in a chat with journalists at Ifitedunu, Dunukofia local government area of Anambra state, said a national tripartite committee set up by President Buhari on minimum wage had commenced work.

