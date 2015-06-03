In celebrating his birthday, famous Nigerian singer spotted spraying Nina some cash in his house

Majority of the just concluded Big Brother Naija 2018 housemates are basking in the success of her new fame. Aside from receiving gifts from their fans, some Nigerian celebrities are showering them with gifts as well.

One of the ex-housemates, Nina is currently rocking her new fame so well. She was recently spotted at MC Galaxy’s house to celebrate his birthday.

Aside from celebrating his birthday, MC Galaxy was seen spraying some cash in his sitting room. The young lady was also seen showing off her shaku shaku dance moves.

MC Galaxy sprays Nina some cash on his birthday. Source: Instagram, @nina_ivy

READ ALSO: Davido rejects N60m endorsement deal for Chioma, demands N100m

Nina shared the videos on her Instagram handle with the caption: “On this special day, I wish you all the very best, all the joy you can have and may you be abundantly blessed today, tomorrow and the days to come, may you have a fantastic birthday and many more to come...Happy birthday @mcgalaxymcg.”

Watch videos below:

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News Anywhere 24/7. Spend less on the Internet!

Nina partying with MC Galaxy. Source: Instagram, @nina_ivy

NAIJ.com earlier reported that shortly after Miracle was named education ambassador of Imo state, Nina brother has come to question why such honor hasn't been extended to his sister who was a finalist on the BBNaija show.

Nice one!

BBNaija Finale 2018: Nigerians share their thoughts on Cee-C, Miracle - Street Gist| Naij.com TV - on NAIJ.com TV.

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng