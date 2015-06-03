Minister praises Buhari, following White House visit; says Trump acknowledged that Nigerian president is a ‘real leader’

- AGF Abubakar Malami has stated that US President Donald Trump acknowledged that Buhari is a real leader, during their recent meeting at the White House

- The minister said the US president acknowledged the fact that he has much respect for his Nigerian counterpart

- The minister of industry also disclosed that Trump acknowledged the importance of Nigeria and her economy in Africa

Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Abubakar Malami, has pointed out three key remarks made by US President Donald Trump, that conveyed approval of the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration, NAN reports.

He made the comments following Buhari’s visit to the White House for a bilateral meeting with his US counterpart.

NAIJ.com gathers that Malami said the US president acknowledged that Buhari is a real leader.

He stated: “Three key remarks from President Trump has indeed consolidated on the general overview of what transpired between the two presidents. President Trump acknowledged that President Buhari is a real leader.

“Trump acknowledged the fact that he has much respect for him (Buhari) and further consolidated the position by a clear remark that he (Buhari) has indeed succeeded in cutting down corruption.’’

Malami said the U.S. government was committed to clearing the bureaucratic bottlenecks on repatriation of over 500 million dollars back to Nigeria.

Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Okechukwu Enelamah, also made comments about the meeting.

He said both Buhari and Trump had had a relationship for a while since the U.S. President spoke after his inauguration to his Nigerian counterpart. According to Enelamah, Trump acknowledged the importance of Nigeria and her economy in Africa.

“There is an acknowledgement that the U.S. is clearly the number one economy in the world and there is a lot of room for cooperation; both presidents view it as a priority.

“Trump also invited President Buhari to come to the White House as the first president from sub-Saharan Africa, and everything that happened today reinforced that,’’ the minister said.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously reported that President Muhammadu Buhari’s wife, Aisha, declared that the president deserves some accolades for his United States outing.

Aisha Buhari shared her message on her verified Instagram page, @aishambuhari.

“Dear President, you deserve some accolades,” she wrote, as she shared some of the photographs taken during Buhari’s meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House, Washington DC.

