Meet Nigerian police officer, Julius Adewale Adedeji, who has never taken a bribe honoured by International media organisation

A Nigerian police named Julius Adewale Adedeji is being celebrated by BBC Africa as the most dedicated police officer.

According to reports by BBC Africa, Adewale Adedeji has never collected a bribe since he resumed his duties with the Nigerian police.

They wrote on their Twitter: "Julius Adewale Adedeji is said to have never taken a bribe. He has been celebrated as Nigeria's 'most dedicated police officer."

Adedeji has been watched, and in some several occasions set up but he never compromised his principles.

He said he was shocked when he got a letter that invited him for an award as the best dedicated police officer.

He said: "I was just performing my duty, I didn't know that I was being watched, and I thank God that it's being recognized, and I feel like putting my best more and more.

A copy of the letter was submitted to my office for my information, so that when I read through it I was wondering, could this be true, I saw it sai they wante an institution where they can shame those that are not doing well and encourage those that are doing well within the Nigerian police, i felt great.

The Interviewer asked; has people ever offered you money, thinking you were asking for a bribe,

He replied, absolutely even today a person offered me some money and i said no, no, why would you do that, I am only doing my job.

They were surprised."

See video below.

Source: Naija.ng