Zanu PF manifesto to be launched on Friday

ZANU PF is set to launch its 2018 harmonised election manifesto this Friday.

The launch follows heavily followed primary elections, which have left other contesting members complaining of rigging, intimidation and violence.

The primary elections saw the defeat of other popular figures like Christopher Mutsvangwa, Mike Bimha, Simbarashe Mumbengegwi, Douglas Mombeshora, Lazarus Dokora, Paul Mangwana among others.

In an internal circular by the Commissariat department, the manifesto will be launched on May 4 at Harare Internation Conference Centre.

The launch will be attended by members of the politburo, central committee, national consultative assembly and provincial executive members.

All candidates to represent the party in the forthcoming elections as well as provincial administrators and district party coordinators are expected to attended.

The national chiefs' council and top 10 affiliate organisations are invited to the launch too.