Zanu-PF primaries reveal ZEC's challenges

AS the 2018 Harmonised elections draw closer, the just-ended Zanu-PF primary elections revealed the extent of danger that lies ahead for the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission.

The ZEC electoral code of conduct for political parties and candidates is contained in the Fourth Schedule to the Constitution of Zimbabwe and all political parties and candidates are expected to abide by it during elections.

On the announcement of result of election, the code states:

"10. NO candidate, and no office-bearer or member of a political party, may purport to declare or announce the results of an election before it has been declared officially by an electoral officer."

However, the just held ZANU PF primary elections saw a lot of fake election results being posted and circulated on social media before any official announcement and, worryingly, the falsehoods were being peddled by senior politicians.

It is no doubt that social media has revolutionised the communication space but it has not come without its challenges.

Political leaders were caught up in the mix, announcing both premature and non-existent results.

Notable examples of politicians that spread fake election results on social media are Temba Mliswa and Charlton Hwende who announced supposed results from Norton constituency on a day the actual polling failed to take place.

Hwende tweeted, "*Breaking news* The Chief Coup plotter and Special Advisor to ED, Ambassador Mutsvangwa has lost the Zanu-PF Primary Elections in Norton."

Hwende tagged incumbent MP, Temba Mliswa who later on Sunday had a Twitter thread on a defeated Mutsvangwa when actual voting had not taken place.

Apart from the fake results, there has also been an increase in the fake graphics on alleged election candidates.

Comedian-cum-musician, Freddy Manjalima, better known as Kapfupi, is the latest victim of a social media hoax alleging that he is running for a parliamentary seat in Epworth.

He came out disputing the claim and the poster that was doing rounds on social media.

Controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo was also caught up in the mix. He is said to be running for political office on a ZANU PF ticket. Again, he dismissed the hoax.

Writing on social media after a campaign poster of him on a ZANU PF ticket, Chivayo said,

"ZANU PF, THE REVOLUTIONARY PARTY……THE PEOPLE'S CHOICE…….whoever's idea this was THANK YOU and when the time comes indeed I will feel very honoured to serve THE PEOPLE on a ZANU PF ticket….While the " childish " PRESIDENT CHAMISA continues to sell senseless dreams, as patriotic ZIMBABWEANS let's all embrace the tried and tested NEW DISPENSATION that has brought TANGIBLE RESULTS that we all can see….. E.D#HAS#MY#VOTE#2018"

With the 2018 General Elections around the corner, H-Metro sought views from those in the academics in as far as social media and elections are concerned.

Academics agree that social media has changed the communication space and have also agreed on the repercussions if not properly managed such as a misinformed electorate.

Academic ELLIOT MUCHENA hailed the advent of social media describing it as a vehicle through which information can be spread fast.

He, however, noted the abuse of these platform by politicians bend on settling political scores.

"Social media assist in fast dissemination of information. However problems may arise in our political climate.

"If you look at the people commenting on the ZANU PF primaries, they are people who have issues with the party and I would like to believe they are behind much false information circulating on social media. They are people with intentions hence they rush to announce the results.

"In general social media is not bad but is being abused by some people, political figures included. They know they have a following and their views will be spread fast and they will be believed, which will create problems for the society," he said.

Muchena said digital media users should be able to question some of the information they get on social media and people who would have posted it.

"We should be able to question the motive of them announcing results of a party they no longer belong to. For example, ZANU PF has a communications departments which should be making some announcements but you will find some in the opposition doing so on their behalf," he said.

Another academic, Dr Lyton Ncube who is a Media and Society Studies lecturer at the Midlands State University said:

"Social media has marked a new dispensation in as far as democracy is unfolding. In the past traditional media used to have monopoly in shaping reality not only in the political, but economic and social spheres. Social media are facilitating an important role in digital democracy. I celebrate the coming in of digital media, it allows multiple voices to be heard," he said.

However, on Monday he noted the dangers of social media if not properly managed saying this might lead to chaos.

"However if it is not properly managed we might be heading for chaos. Digital media has seen the rise of fake news and we are in the era of fake news where there is manufacture, spread and falsification of information. I have since received information that Mutsvangwa lost in the primary elections but there was no official confirmation (at that time). ZANU PF political commissar Englebert Rugeje appeared on television saying there has been no official announcement of the results," he said.

He said going into the 2018 general election, fake news will lead to claims of vote rigging and vote manipulation.

"Getting to the general elections, we will be having a problem of results being announced on social media, Facebook and or twitter. People from MDC or ZANU PF will go on and announce results and this will lead us into chaos. If the speculated winner does not win after the official announcement of the results we will have claims of vote rigging and vote manipulation which will be a problem for us," he said.

Dr Ncube further spoke of political leaders who are found wanting in as far as the spread of fake news is concerned.

"Such characters are what we call alternative elites in society bent on mischief. Mainly, they used to be part and parcel of the mainstream governing bodies before they were elbowed out and now they no longer have access to mainstream media and are taking advantage of social media to caricature the political rivals. The dangerous thing is that some of these people are office bearers and have a lot of following on social media and people will end up believing what they would have posted. Politicians should behave responsibly on social media and we expect them to know the effects of fake news to the electorate. If they behave in this way we will have a misinformed electorate," he said.

Dr Ncube added that Zimbabweans are a literate nation and at times have the power to distinguish fake news from real news.

"We take pride in the fact that Zimbabwe is one of the top African countries in as far as literacy is concerned hence they will be able to notice fake news. As the Mutsvangwa news was circulating, I heard people asking about the source. This shows that our people do not wholly accept everything that they see on social media. The problem will arise if they are office bearers posting such misleading information," he said.

Writing on his twitter account, during the funeral wake of late MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai's, lawyer Alex Magaisa noted the desire to break it first as the cause of fake news.

"1. The urge to be first with exclusive news on social media has led many of us to be first with fake news. The amount of fake news I've seen in the last few days is truly astounding. Yet, for all our education, the amount of fake news we consume, believe & share is alarming."

"2. Worse, however, is that we are quick to pass judgment based on this fake news. Men, women & organisations are subjected to instant justice, often one-way & in the form of condemnation & insults on the basis of fake or unverified news."

"3. We all make mistakes from time to time but it shouldn't become a habit. Take time to consider the veracity of a story before you pass it on. Some stories are so outlandish that common sense should be a good guide. It's better to be last with the news if it's the correct news."