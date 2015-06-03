Dembare moves out of relagation zone

Chapungu 1* - 2 Dynamos

Goal Alert*

90+1' Goal - Philip Marufu pulls one back for Chapungu

90' 3 minutes added

89' Cleo Kapupurika sees a yellow card flashed in his face after rough play. Chapungu get a freekick that at the end sees Mateyaunga collects unchallenged

88' Dynamos settle for corner after luring Chapungu into their half before Kumwala led a counter that led to the corner. Chapungu clear their lines

85' Philip Marufu the veteran former Dynamos player goes hard on Kumwala and is penalized. Dynamos taking time as a game management tactic are happy to take as much time as possible before dispatching the dead ball freekick

83' Dynamos move upfield and attempt to settle this tie but Blessing Moyo's shot skids past the upright. So close to a third

81' Dembare Captain, Marshal clears as Chapungu are becoming menacing by the minute

77' Chapungu gets a freekick outside the box. Nervous moments if you are a DeMbare fan. Dynamos does well to clear and avert the danger

74' Chapungu have been pressurizing the last five minutes but Dynamos doing well and keeping their shape

71' Dynamos sub:- Mandiranga out - Kapupurika in

67' Dynamos prepare to make the Last change. It appears Kapupurika will be the final change to be introduced

66' Cornerkick to Chapungu, keeper clears.

65' Another Dynamos attack with Kumwala the engineer of the move, it ends with Mukumba trying to pull the trigger aiming for the Chapungu goal but too many bodies ahead of him. They block and survive, Chapungu that is

64' Freekick flighted in and Kumwala heads and keeper makes a fabulous save the rebound falls kindly to Quality but the linesman's flag is up to stop any Dynamos celebration. Quality had strayed offside according to the referee's signal

63' Chapungu launches a counter but it ends in a goalkick.

62' Chapungu Sub: B. Mugoni comes in for Ian Nyoni.

60' Mukumba and Peace in for Panashe and Dhemere and Dynamos are revitalized. Mukumba lob over the keeper as Dynamos press

52' Dynamos Sub: P. Makaha comes in for P. Mutasa

50' Dynamos Sub: M. Mukumba comes in for K. Dhemer

second half resumes

45' 1 minute added on time

44' Chapungu in a rush but Marabha concedes a corner. They head wide and Dynamos happy to get a goalkick

42' Chapungu fearing the worst make a substitution. Chapungu Sub: Philip Marufu comes in for Bruno Mtigu. With better accuracy, DeMbare should have three or four up

38' Dynamos might be over the horizon soon if Chapungu doesn't do something. The coach senses it and sends former Dynamos player Philip Marufu to warm up.

36' A Mandiranga assist and this time Kangadzi was accurate

34' Goal - Quality heads home to double the lead

31' Freekick to Dynamos, B. Moyo takes it, keeper collects.

30' Marabha receiving treatment outside the pitch but the match proceeds for two minutes before Marabha rejoins play

26' Quality playing well after being anonymous on Sunday. Dynamos settle for a corner. Chapungu clear

24' Panashe with a screamer and keeper saves

22' Freekick Chapungu

Mateyaunga collects

15' Chapungu seek an immediate response but Dynamos are alert and Mukambi clears

12' Brilliant assist by Quality

A goal made in heaven ...header to Quality with a flick to kumwala who made a turn his left footer finished everything from out side the box.

11' Goal!!! Kuda Kumwala strikes a beautiful shot to put Dynamos ahead.

10' Clumsy Obey concede a freekick but Machazane clears the eventual set piece

9' Mandiranga solo run in the box and was shrugged off the ball the move was good

6' Panashe roast his Marker and his pass is intercepted and cleared

4' Freekick to Dynamos outside the box. It's wasted by Marufu

2' Chapungu attack repelled by Machazane

Dynamos XI: T. Mateyaunga, G. Mukambi, M. Machazane, O. Mwerahari, J. Marufu, B. Moyo, K. Dhemere, E. Mandiranga, P. Mutasa, Q. Kangadzi, K. Kumwala.

----------------------

Yadah FC 1-0 Shabanie Mine

41' Goal!!! Leeroy Murape scores for Yadah

----------------------

Harare City 1-0 Triangle United

56' Goal!!! Moses Muchenje scores from the spot after Kuda Musharu was fouled in the box.

----------------------

Bulawayo Chiefs 0-0 Herentals

----------------------

Bulawayo City 3-0 Nichrut

90' Goal!!! Ishmael Wadi scores another one for City.

78' Goal!!!! Mgcini Sibanda double the lead.

19' Goal!!! Justine Kaunda puts City in front.

Bulawayo City XI: T. Ndoro, C. Ncube, Z. Sibanda, I. Wadi, E. Mudzingwa, T. Tavengwa, H. Ncube, R. Pavari, J. Kaunda, T. January, M. Sibanda.

Nichrut XI: T. Jabangwe, G. Bhero, N. Moyo, B. Madanhire, B. Sibanda, F. Vimisayi, D. Boriwondo, F. Bushuri, T. Hapazari, V. Moyo, N. Mpinduki.