Libya violence: Twelve killed in Tripoli election HQ attack

BREAKING NEWS: CBN Headquarters Currently On Fire! (Video)

02/05/2018 03:03:00
Facebook Announces Plan To Launch Dating Service

02/05/2018 03:08:00
Premier League: David De Gea Wins Manchester United 'Player Of The Year' Award For A 4th Time Record

02/05/2018 03:13:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim's Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola's President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Flight of imagination: Chinese firm breaks record with...

Southwest Airlines makes another emergency landing

New footage reveals the moment Colorado officer slams a sorority girl, 22, to the floor

Trump threatens to step in and declassify DOJ files on FISA surveillance abuse, Clinton emails

Adorable mob of thirsty baby kangaroos swamp woman holding a milk bottle as she tries to feed them

Jim Ovia

Jim Ovia

Adrian Gore

Adrian Gore

Giovanni Ravazzotti

Giovanni Ravazzotti

Anas Sefrioui

Anas Sefrioui

Naguib Sawiris

Naguib Sawiris

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Temitope Joshua

Temitope Joshua

Chris Oyakhilome

Chris Oyakhilome

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

Libya violence: Twelve killed in Tripoli election HQ attack

by 02/05/2018 11:58:00

Libya violence: Twelve killed in Tripoli election HQ attack

  • 2 May 2018
Scene of explosionImage copyright Reuters
Image caption Three electoral officials were killed in the attack, a spokesman said

At least 12 people have been killed and several injured in an attack on Libya's electoral commission headquarters by the Islamic State group (IS).

At least one suicide bomber blew himself up while other armed assailants stormed the building in the capital, Tripoli, and set it on fire.

Voters have been registering for elections expected later this year.

IS offered no proof to back its claim of carrying out the attack - the first of its kind in recent years.

It is one of several militant groups active in Libya, which has been in constant turmoil since Muammar Gaddafi was ousted in 2011.

After his 42-year rule, the country was split between myriad rival armed groups, loyal to one of three governments.

Although many observers have questioned whether an election can be secured in the politically and militarily divided country, the international community appears hopeful that it would give the troubled North African state a fresh start.

  • Updates on this and the rest of Africa's news
  • How realistic are Libya's election plans?
  • Why is Libya so lawless?

Electoral commission spokesman Khaled Omar told Reuters that three officials and four security officers were killed in the attack. The health ministry later put the number of dead at 12.

Mr Omar said he saw the attackers, including two suicide bombers, storm the building and spotted bombers' body parts strewn on the ground.

He added that security officers had entered the building to respond to the attack in the Ghout al-Shaal district west of central Tripoli.

IS was once a powerful force in Libya, operating from its stronghold city of Sirte. The group was driven from the city in late 2016. But it is believed to have maintained sleeper cells in the coastal cities.

No date has been set for elections, but the electoral commission has been registering potential voters in preparation for a poll that could come this year.

Speaking at a news conference, the head of the commission said that voter registration records were safe, and copies had been made.

The United Nations - which backs a unity government based in Tripoli - said the attack "will not deter Libyans from moving forward".

Image Copyright @UNSMILibya
Report
Twitter post by @UNSMILibya: 2/2 "Such cowardly attack on this democratic edifice is a direct aggression against the Libyan people and their will to build just and civil state, and against their hope of finding ways out of the transitions to establish peace and stability across Libya," @GhassanSalame saidImage Copyright @UNSMILibya
Report

Analysis: Attack sends strong message against election

By Rana Jawad, BBC North Africa correspondent

This attack is the deadliest and most elaborate of its kind in Tripoli in at least three years.

It may not come as a surprise, given Libya's precarious security conditions, but it will still have sent shockwaves around Tripoli because of the target and its reported victims, which included election commission employees.

In the past, attacks in the capital have mostly been confined to targeting security forces linked to the state or militias, as well as diplomatic mission buildings and foreigners.

The tactics used are reminiscent of the deadly attack on the Corinthia hotel in 2015 - in which nine people were killed.

The target appears to crystallise a political message on the future of the country and attempts to move forward.

But targeting the core symbol of that expected change for the country will not be taken lightly.

