Still some problems‚ but improvement in Joburg's billing system: Mashaba

Mashaba has mandated Ngobeni to turn around the finance department and deal with issues of data cleansing as the city is losing between R7-billion and R10-billion in revenue every year due to billing issues.

He said he would be beefing up the team that was tracing people guilty of stealing services from the city.

Ngobeni told journalists that announcements would be made in a “week or two” on what the city was doing to deal with the long-standing issue.

“One of the key factors in billing is the people. We are quite aware that we need to improve in terms of customer service that our residents get when they arrive at customer service centres. We are constantly working with officials to improve their performance in that regard.

“We are also working tirelessly with our executives in the department to increase the morale of the staff that work directly with the customers. It is one issue to get an incorrect bill. But if you go and query it and get ill-treatment‚ that makes it even worse‚” Ngobeni said.