De Lille accuses Maimane of publicly stating she is “running away from accountability”.

De Lille said she has no choice but to dispute allegations made against her‚ because the party did not give her more detail about the allegations and charges that led to last week’s vote.

“In fact‚ during the caucus sitting I asked for examples of how I had breached these rules‚ and no examples have been forthcoming.”

De Lille claims she did not publicly attack the party‚ but was defending herself against comments and statements fellow party members made “wishing to tarnish my reputation and my integrity”.

She also accused the party of launching an “aggressive media campaign” that spread one-sided‚ misleading and “in some instances‚ outright false” disinformation about her.

She further alleged that she was denied the chance last week during the caucus meeting to respond to “false allegations” made against her.