WATCH | Why protesters took over the Golden Highway

Residents of Eldorado Park, Freedom Park and surrounding areas blocked roads with burning tyres and rubble on 2 May 2018 in protest over service delivery issues.

The protesters demanded housing, land, electricity and jobs, which they said government promised them in 2017.

In 2017 Lindiwe Sisulu, Paul Mashatile and Herman Mashaba held a meeting with representatives of the community following weeks of violent protests.

Local resident Majiet Amin expressed frustration about all the promises that government has made to the community over the years.

"This whole story happened a year ago - and what did they do? Nothing up till today.

"Sisulu came out to university, Unisa, what did she do? She promised us. Paul Mashatile promised us...

"These promises must stop, stop using our people, you are violating our rights."