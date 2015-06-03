Latest News

BREAKING NEWS: CBN Headquarters Currently On Fire! (Video)

02/05/2018 03:03:00
Facebook Announces Plan To Launch Dating Service

02/05/2018 03:08:00
Premier League: David De Gea Wins Manchester United ‘Player Of The Year’ Award For A 4th Time Record

02/05/2018 03:13:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim's Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola's President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

Flight of imagination: Chinese firm breaks record with...

0out of 5

Southwest Airlines makes another emergency landing

0out of 5

New footage reveals the moment Colorado officer slams a sorority girl, 22, to the floor

0out of 5

Trump threatens to step in and declassify DOJ files on FISA surveillance abuse, Clinton emails

0out of 5

Adorable mob of thirsty baby kangaroos swamp woman holding a milk bottle as she tries to feed them

0out of 5

Alami Lazraq

Alami Lazraq

0out of 5
Anas Sefrioui

Anas Sefrioui

0out of 5
Abdulsamad Rabiu

Abdulsamad Rabiu

0out of 5
Yasseen Mansour

Yasseen Mansour

0out of 5
Mohamed Bensalah

Mohamed Bensalah

0out of 5

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Sam Korankye Ankrah

3out of 5
Chris Oyakhilome

Chris Oyakhilome

0out of 5
Chris Okotie

Chris Okotie

0out of 5
Emmanuel Makandiwa

Emmanuel Makandiwa

2out of 5
Dag Heward-Mills

Dag Heward-Mills

4out of 5
Ruthless Sevens World Cup schedule announced

by 02/05/2018 12:49:00

The Blitzboks could face fellow Africans Kenya in the last eight of the Sevens World Cup to be held in San Francisco in July this year after the format was confirmed on Tuesday.

Unlike World Series tournaments‚ where 16 teams are split into Pool of four‚ the World Cup is a ruthless straight knockout competition.

There is no room for error at the cutthroat event‚ raising the potential for some spectacular upsets.

As number one seeds by rankings accumulated after the 2016/17 World Sevens Series and the first seven rounds of the 2017/18 series‚ the Blitzboks have a bye into the round of 16 where they will face the winner of Ireland against Chile.

Kenya have to play a preliminary round match against Tonga‚ with Scotland waiting for the winners in the last 16.

With 24 teams entered in the men’s draw‚ the top eight seeds – SA‚ Fiji‚ New Zealand‚ England‚ USA‚ Australia‚ Argentina and Scotland – all avoid the preliminary round.

Should the Blitzboks advance to the semi-finals‚ they will in all likelihood play against either England or hosts the USA. The draw sees them avoid Fiji and New Zealand until the final.

Those two Pacific giants of the sevens game are set to meet in the semi-final if all goes according to seeding.

World Rugby Chairman Bill Beaumont said: “The release of the match schedule marks another exciting step on the journey to the highly anticipated Rugby World Cup Sevens 2018 in San Francisco.

“Fans can now begin to plan their tournaments and teams can focus on their prospective opponents.   

“There has never been a more competitive HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series than this year’s edition‚ with five different winners in the first five rounds in the men’s series‚ and only 16 points separating the top four nations in the women’s series‚ we are all set for a great showcase of the drama and excitement of rugby sevens at the first Rugby World Cup event ever to be held in the USA.”

