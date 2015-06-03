23-year-old arrested after student gunned down in university res

A scorned lover is alleged to have gunned down his former girlfriend at her student residence in the Durban city centre on Tuesday night.

Mangosuthu University of Technology student‚ Zolile Khumalo‚ is understood to have been shot by the man who managed to illegally gain access to the Lonsdale Residence in the Point precinct.

Police spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said that the 23-year-old gunman was taken into police custody at the scene.

“A 21-year-old woman was fatally shot by a 23-year-old man. The suspect was arrested at the scene and the firearm was seized. The motive for the killing is unknown at this stage and he will appear in Durban Magistrate’s court soon‚” he said.

Social media was awash with speculation that the triggerman had been a jilted lover‚ with Khumalo purportedly calling time on their relationship.