Latest News

Latest News

BREAKING NEWS: CBN Headquarters Currently On Fire! (Video)

02/05/2018 03:03:00
Latest News

Facebook Announces Plan To Launch Dating Service

02/05/2018 03:08:00
Latest News

Premier League: David De Gea Wins Manchester United ‘Player Of The Year’ Award For A 4th Time Record

02/05/2018 03:13:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Flight of imagination: Chinese firm breaks record with...

0out of 5

Southwest Airlines makes another emergency landing

0out of 5

New footage reveals the moment Colorado officer slams a sorority girl, 22, to the floor

0out of 5

Trump threatens to step in and declassify DOJ files on FISA surveillance abuse, Clinton emails

0out of 5

Adorable mob of thirsty baby kangaroos swamp woman holding a milk bottle as she tries to feed them

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Samih Sawiris

Samih Sawiris

0out of 5
Naguib Sawiris

Naguib Sawiris

0out of 5
Patrice Motsepe

Patrice Motsepe

0out of 5
Shafik Gabr

Shafik Gabr

0out of 5
Michiel Le Roux

Michiel Le Roux

4out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

5out of 5
Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

3out of 5
Mensah Otabil

Mensah Otabil

3out of 5
Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

3out of 5
Agyin Asare

Agyin Asare

4out of 5
News

IN FULL | The letter De Lille hopes will save her job

by 02/05/2018 12:38:00 0 comments 1 Views

7. The campaign is running whilst the local caucus and FedEx is supposedly considering‚ neutrally and dispassionately‚ my representations on why I should not be asked to resign as Mayor!

Retrospective application

8. It is alleged that my behavior follows months during which I have criticized the DA and its management. In this regard‚ I refer to my press statement in which I set out my response. In any event‚ I am advised that the recall clause cannot be applied retrospectively.

No fair opportunity to respond in Caucus

9. As far as what transpired at the caucus sitting on 25 April 2018‚ I wish to place the following on record:

  • 9.1 I tried to respond to the false and vague allegations listed above. A number of examples raised were allegations before the clause was adopted‚ when it has been expressly stated that it cannot be applied retrospectively. I reminded the Chair that comments and/and or actions which may or may not have taken place before the Federal Congress when the Recall Clause was adopted‚ are not applicable to the Motion at hand‚ but the Chairperson allowed this to continue.
  • 9.2 At the end of the caucus I asked the Chair for the opportunity to respond to these false allegations‚ but I was denied such. I even appealed to Mr Thomas Walters‚ who was the member of the Federal Executive present‚ to intervene with the Chair in order to grant me this opportunity but this was also denied.
  • 9.3 Furthermore‚ I asked councilors whether they discussed the matter with the communities and consulted with them‚ because they are meant to be representing their wards in the caucus. I received no response to this.
  • 9.4 I also reminded them of the number of successes that we have achieved since 2011 as a team. The list that I shared verbally with them has been attached as Annexure B. These successes were achieved in keeping with the Redress‚ Reconciliation‚ Diversity and Delivery model‚ and they are tangible examples of my commitment to delivering on the political promises that have been made under the banner of the DA.

Perception of bias

10. I would like to request that the following members of the Federal Executive should recuse themselves for the clear bias that they have displayed publically:

  • 10.1 Mr Mmusi Maimane – For publically stating that I am running away from accountability. See Annexure C. He has also misrepresented the ANC’s Constitution to the public.
  • 10.2 Natasha Mazzone – Comments made by her on an eNCA interview conducted on 26 April‚ wherein she made the allegation that I have failed in my duties as the Mayor. See Annexure D
  • 10.3 Mike Walters – Content shared on his Facebook accusing me of corruption. See Annexure E.
  • 10.4 Bonginkosi Madikizela – Comments made by him on an eNCA interview conducted on 18 April 2018‚ wherein he says I am facing serious charges and that I do not have to be found guilty because this is a political decision. See Annexure F.
  • 10.5 James Selfe – A hostile statement issued on 6 April accusing me of trying to gain public sympathy and sarcastically claiming that I know where to find the High Court. See Annexure G. Also‚ in Case No: 2153/18‚ relating to the motion of no confidence procedure‚ the presiding Judge found Selfe’s explanation of certain events in litigation brought by me against the Party as “strange”; his claim of ignorance on another aspect “astonishing” and that the Court held that he knew or must have known better. See De Lille v Democratic Alliance and Others (2153/18) [2018] ZAWCHC 22 (14 February 2018)‚ available on Saflii. Quite clearly‚ when a Judge of the High Court goes as far as making this statement against a Party official‚ he disqualifies himself from further participation of the relevant subject matter.

Previous representations

11. I also ask that my previous representations‚ submitted on 5 January 2018 be taken into account‚ including my achievements listed in those representations and demonstrated by the annexures thereto. At that stage‚ FedEx decided that a motion of no confidence in me should not be supported and the ordinary disciplinary process should follow its course.

12. Nothing much has changed since then.

13. No significant new charges have emerged which have not been comprehensively answered and there is no reason for FedEx to change its mind.

Further conduct

14. As you may understand‚ given the circumstances‚ I have little faith in a positive result. The Party is going through the motions in my view in order to implement its new recall clause.

15. An adverse decision will be challenged in Court. Please communicate the outcome to me and my attorney‚ Mr John Riley at John Riley john@jfrlaw.co.za. Any attempt to communicate the decision in manner or at a time which will make it more difficult for me to obtain urgent relief will be pertinently pointed out to the duty Judge. This will for instance be the case if the decision is communicated late on a Friday or over the course of the weekend.

16. Please also consider whether the Party will be agreeable to an approach to Court on a short timetable for clarity on the constitutional validity on the recall clause.

17. I shall assume that Court papers may be email to Mr Selfe and to the Party’s attorneys‚ Ms Elzanne Jonker of the firm‚ Minde Schapiro & Smith Inc.

Regards‚ Patricia De Lille

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More