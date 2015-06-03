According to Ragavan‚ following an application for the reconsideration of the freezing of R220-million in assets identified as the “proceeds of crime” or “instrumentality of an offense” earlier this year‚ the Bloemfontein High Court reversed the bulk of that original order.

Judge Fouche Jordaan found that although certain Gupta-linked transactions may be suspicious‚ it was not shown that Atul Gupta or any Gupta entities got money directly from the Estina project in the Free State. He relied on evidence produced by the Bank of Baroda‚ which fought to reverse the AFU's freezing of its current account with Nedbank‚ which it uses to serve 800 clients - 750 of whom are not Gupta-linked.

The bank produced records showing that there was no evidence that money deposited into the Estina account had flowed directly to Atul Gupta or other Gupta entities. Essentially‚ it appeared the state had incorrectly relied on “pool account” transactions to make a case that the Guptas had directly benefited from Estina.

Jordaan slated the AFU's claims that certain payments to Gupta companies Oakbay and Aerohaven were linked to the Estina project.

“There's no rationale and rational basis for concluding that the amounts paid to Oakbay and Aerohaven stem from the Estina deposit‚ and not other deposits‚” he said.

Ragavan now argues that it appears the only reason that the state was successful in getting that first Estina freezing order was because it was bought ex parte – and the individuals and companies targeted were not given a chance to defend themselves.

Just over a month after Jordaan reversed that first order‚ the state again successfully applied for the freezing of various Gupta-linked assets that it claims are linked to its Estina case. Again‚ this application was bought without the Gupta entities being notified. And‚ again‚ they are fighting for its reversal.