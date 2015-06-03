Check out the amount the winner of the 2017/18 Europa League title will take

Many football fans most especially in Nigeria hardly follow the UEFA Europa League unless clubs like Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool fall into this championship.

The major rationale is that most of these teams are expected to campaign in the Champions League which is more prestigious than the Europa League.

However, the Europa League championship may be lesser, but the importance of winning the title is huge as winners will automatically qualify for the Champions League.

This season, Manchester United qualified for the 2017/18 UEFA Champions League because of the Europa League title they won as they were unable to finish among the top four teams last term.

Unsurprisingly, the money on offer for winning the competition doesn’t compare to it’s older cousin because Europe’s premier competition is awash with cash from lucrative commercial and television deals.

Before the start of this season's Europa League, UEFA announced that a total of €399.8 million will be distributed among clubs participating which include clubs in qualifying round.

But there is a huge disparity between both European club competitions with the winner of the Champions League potentially walking away with a maximum of €57.2m (£50.8m) compared to the Europa League champions of €15.71m (£13.95m).

A group stage win in the Europa League will give a team €360,000 (£319,000) whilst a draw will get €120,000 (£106,600) and participation gets a club €2.6m (£2.3m).

UEFA Europa League 2018 Prize Money: So the total of €399.8 million allocated for Europa League is distributed in two pots with the ratio of 60:40. A). Fixed Amount payments. B). Market Share (Variable payments).

A. Fixed Amount Payments (€239.8 million: This pot is distributed among all europa league participants on how and where they finish in the competition.

B. Market Pool Payments (€160 million: distributed according to proportional value of domestic tv market from which the club is from. For example Teams from England, Spain, Germany get larger chunk while teams from Ukraine, Belgium etc get less money.

UEFA Europa League 2017-18 Prize Money

UEFA Europa League 2018 Prize Money Breakdown

UEFA Europa League 2018 Prize Money Breakdown

The UEFA Europa League is an annual football club competition organised by UEFA since 1971 for eligible European football clubs. Clubs qualify for the competition based on their performance in their national Leagues and cup competitions.

Previously called the UEFA Cup, the competition has been known as the UEFA Europa League since the 2009–10 season.

Europa League title has been won by 28 different clubs, 12 of which have won the title more than once.

The most successful club in the competition are Sevilla with five titles and the current champions are Manchester United after defeating Ajax in the final to win the 2016–17 UEFA Europa League.

