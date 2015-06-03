Nigerian lady shares 4 tips on how to accomplish perfect kisses and they are very helpful

- Young Nigerian lady recently dished out tips on kissing

-The Twitter user identified as Princess Ife shared four major techniques to be followed to deliver the best type of lip-locking

Kissing or lip-locking is a vital part of love making which also help partners connect. It might not be said enough but kissing is just as important as intercourse. One wrong move and both parties end up unhappy and some times, disgusted.

A Twitter user identified as Princess Ife has however dished out the best way to capture one's heart with the special kisses. In her opinion approaching your partner like a hungry lion doesn't show passion and is the wrongest way to go about it.

It is also wrong to show your tongue first but instead, one should follow the technique which promises to make the kiss an ever-lasting, enjoyable moment.

READ ALSO: Reports claim the Porsche Davido bought for Chioma is 'second-hand', car dealer speaks

Her post reads: "You wanna kiss a girl, don’t come with your tongue & also, don’t come attacking her lips like a hungry lion. Here are tips: 1. Slowly get close to the person you wanna kiss and slightly tilt your head to avoid nose collision.

2. Open your lips and slightly introduce the tip of your tongue. Go slowly and do it with passion and affection.

3. Move it smoothly in a circular movement until you’ve entwine your tongue with your partner’s. And don’t forget to be passionate about it.

READ ALSO: Theresa Onuorah and her famous Egedege dance troupe

4. Continue as long as you can and softly move your tongue and close the kiss with a lip peck.

Meanwhile, a popular Tanzanian musician, Diamond Platinumz was recently arrested for posting a video showing him kissing a woman on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Read best news on Nigeria's #1 news app q1xsd

Emanuella and Mark Angel: Uncle, Imagine That All Men Have Disappeared on NAIJ.com TV:

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng