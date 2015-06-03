See photos of how Edo runs girl who charges N40,000 per night allegedly escapes being used for ritual in Delta state

A young lady who sells her body to any man has just taken to social media to narrate how she escaped death at Daniel Umukoro extension, Ughelli, Delta state.

According to an online user, the lady revealed that she was invited from Benin, Edo state on Sunday, April 29, and both parties agreed on a fee of N40,000. Minutes after having fun with her client, she was locked up.

While the suspect was fast asleep, the lady escaped through the ceiling of the duplex, scaled the fence and called for help.

Runs girl who collects N40,000 per night allegedly escapes being used by ritualists. Source: Facebook, Macaulay Rume Dante

The story and pictures of the lady was shared on Facebook by one Macaulay Rume Dante with the caption: “BREAKING NEWS. RITUALIST APPREHENDED. This babe just escaped from the den of a ritualist @ Daniel Umukoro extension, Ughelli. She's from Benin, the bargain was N40,000. The suspected ritualist arrested controlled the girl from Benin last Sunday and locked her in one of the rooms in this duplex waiting to perfect his plan. Unfortunately he slept off after some marathon s*x, the babe broke the ceiling, jumped down through one of the rooms and scaled the fence with her nakedness.”

See post below:

The runs girl after her escape. Source: Facebook, Macaulay Rume Dante

Thank God for life!

Source: Naija.ng