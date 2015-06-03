Life of a star! See stunning photos of Aubameyang's N1.2bn massion in Dortmund that is up for sale

Arsenal record signing, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, is selling his Dortmund mansion for £3.5m.

The Gabonese international has put his massive villa on the market through German website Real Estate Scout.

Auba bought the property in January 2017 but spent just a year living there before moving to London.

Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s £3.5m house in Dortmund (photo: UK Sun)

The 16-room duplex comes with an indoor swimming pool, Jacuzzi, cinema and even a lift.

Aubameyang's Dortmund home also comes equipped with a basement and a huge garden.

There is plenty of parking space in the property as it comes with two massive garages, which he used to store his £1.5m fleet of supercars, includeing his personal "Batmobile".

READ ALSO: FIFA president propose 'mini World Cup' every two years featuring eight teams

The Dortmund mansion has 16 rooms including a basement (photo: UK Sun)

It is split into two buildings which are joined in the middle, complete with a huge balcony overlooking the drive.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's old home comes with plenty of greenery outside (photo: UK Sun)

With 972 square meters of space inside, there was more than enough room for the forward, his girlfriend Alysha Begague and their two children to live in.

It is not too dissimilar to the stunning £16m mansion he has upgraded to in the capital - which includes many of the same features.

The underground pool area opens out on to the drive (photo:UK Sun)

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'

The 29-year-old had his belongings shipped to London and delivered by a German company in March.

A second house in which the Gabon striker lived in while in Germany has already been sold.

Aubameyang certainly feels at home in North London having scored six goals in 11 appearances though he will not among the Arsenal squad that will be facing Atletico Madrid in the Europa cup semi finals, we are certain that he his heart will be with his teammates as they head to Spain in search of a win.

Arsene Wenger Leaving Arsenal: Who Will Take Over Wenger? | Naij.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng